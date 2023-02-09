Britney Spears' Inner Circle Has 'Grown More Concerned' for Her as Plans for Intervention Stall: Sources

A source tells PEOPLE that Britney Spears has "been going through a lot and has been increasingly combative"

By Rachel DeSantis,
Melody Chiu,
Melody Chiu

and Elizabeth Leonard
Published on February 9, 2023

Those in Britney Spears' life are worried about the pop star as she goes through a difficult time, multiple sources close to the singer tell PEOPLE.

Spears' inner circle had an intervention planned for the "Hold Me Closer" singer, 41, but it was canceled at the last minute. She did, however, meet with a doctor on Wednesday night — and while the meeting went well, the next steps are unclear.

"Britney has been acting increasingly erratically and those around her have grown more concerned," a source says. "She is often up all night, sleeps during [the] day and has a lot of anger."

Another insider in Spears' circle tells PEOPLE that things behind the scenes have been "very difficult" and "absolutely chaotic" as those close to her encourage her to get help.

"Everyone had hoped Britney could be convinced to seek treatment before things got any worse but they knew it wouldn't be easy," the source says. "She's been going through a lot and has been increasingly combative."

The insider adds that Sam Asghari, whom Spears married in June after six years of dating, "is being as supportive as possible."

Britney Spears
Britney Spears. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

TMZ was first to report the failed intervention.

It's been just over a year since Spears had her conservatorship — under which she was placed in 2008 following a public mental health crisis — terminated.

Since then, the star has said she was "victimized" by the conservatorship, and has regularly used social media to vent her frustrations and air grievances with family members she has accused of enabling her "trauma."

The concern from those close to her follows growing concern from the public, too, which culminated last month in a welfare check from local police.

A spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff's Office told PEOPLE in January that deputies received multiple calls from fans concerned that Spears had deleted her Instagram account.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we responded to her home for a check on her well-being and determined she was safe and in no danger," the spokesperson said.

Spears addressed the incident in a statement shared to Twitter, where she asked her legion of followers to take a step back after "some prank phone calls" prompted law enforcement to visit her home.

"As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls," she wrote. "I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded."

Spears clarified that police officers never entered her home, and "left immediately" after they approached her gate and "quickly realized there was no issue."

"This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media," she wrote. "During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward."

The star's 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November 2021 by a California judge. Spears has since accused dad Jamie Spears of forcing her to work and spend time in a mental health facility, and has blamed other family members for enabling his behavior. Spears' family has denied her claims, and have said they only wanted to help.

