Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari 'Surprised' Her with Cake and Balloons on Her Birthday: 'Love You'

Britney Spears was showered with love by her husband on her 41st birthday!

On Friday, the singer-songwriter shared a video on Instagram of husband Sam Asghari surprising her on her special day with a birthday cake and balloons as she battled an illness.

"My husband surprised me ✨🎂🎈!!!" Spears wrote in her caption. "I'm sick with the flu and he came downstairs … he was pretty f---ing smooth !!!! I love you 🥰😘 !!!! It's Mr. and Mrs. Asghari 💍💍💍 !!!"

While singing a celebratory song to his wife in the clip, the model and actor, 28, could be seen lighting up some candles before a table set up with rose petals, a cake and decorative balloons.

"Happy 1st birthday baby ❤️❤️❤️," Asghari, 28, wrote in the comments section of the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Asghari and Spears said their "I dos" on June 9 in an intimate wedding at the pop icon's Los Angeles home.

The pair, who were first romantically linked after they met on the set of the singer's "Slumber Party" music video in 2016, announced their engagement last September, months before her conservatorship was terminated in November.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Spears also posted pictures of her two sons — Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline — on her Instagram account Friday, to mark her birthday as well.

"To both of my boys … I love you … I would die for you !!!" she captioned the posts. "God speed my precious hearts !!! I would give anything just to touch your face !!! I send my love … Mamasita🌹🌹🌹."

Additionally, the "Gimme More" singer celebrated the occasion with a photo of her and Asghari that was captured during their wedding day.

In the snap, Spears and Asghari shared a kiss while standing in front of a flower wall. "The man I married 😍 !!! I'm so blessed !!!" Spears wrote alongside the picture.

RELATED VIDEO: Britney Spears Sends Happy Birthday Message to Sons amid Estrangement: 'Love You Both So Much'

Spears also marked the occasion by giving a special shout-out to her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, whom she had been publicly feuding following the end of her 13-year conservatorship.

Alongside two photos of Jamie Lynn, 31, the "...Baby One More Time" singer wrote in the caption, "It's my b-day but you're my heart so I'm thinking about you."