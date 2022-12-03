Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari 'Surprised' Her with Cake and Balloons on Her Birthday: 'Love You'

"He was pretty f---ing smooth !!!!" the "Gimme More" singer wrote of her husband in an Instagram post on her 41st birthday Friday

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 3, 2022 02:10 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 12: Honoree Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD)
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. Photo: J. Merritt/Getty

Britney Spears was showered with love by her husband on her 41st birthday!

On Friday, the singer-songwriter shared a video on Instagram of husband Sam Asghari surprising her on her special day with a birthday cake and balloons as she battled an illness.

"My husband surprised me ✨🎂🎈!!!" Spears wrote in her caption. "I'm sick with the flu and he came downstairs … he was pretty f---ing smooth !!!! I love you 🥰😘 !!!! It's Mr. and Mrs. Asghari 💍💍💍 !!!"

While singing a celebratory song to his wife in the clip, the model and actor, 28, could be seen lighting up some candles before a table set up with rose petals, a cake and decorative balloons.

"Happy 1st birthday baby ❤️❤️❤️," Asghari, 28, wrote in the comments section of the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Asghari and Spears said their "I dos" on June 9 in an intimate wedding at the pop icon's Los Angeles home.

The pair, who were first romantically linked after they met on the set of the singer's "Slumber Party" music video in 2016, announced their engagement last September, months before her conservatorship was terminated in November.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Spears also posted pictures of her two sons — Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline — on her Instagram account Friday, to mark her birthday as well.

"To both of my boys … I love you … I would die for you !!!" she captioned the posts. "God speed my precious hearts !!! I would give anything just to touch your face !!! I send my love … Mamasita🌹🌹🌹."

Additionally, the "Gimme More" singer celebrated the occasion with a photo of her and Asghari that was captured during their wedding day.

In the snap, Spears and Asghari shared a kiss while standing in front of a flower wall. "The man I married 😍 !!! I'm so blessed !!!" Spears wrote alongside the picture.

RELATED VIDEO: Britney Spears Sends Happy Birthday Message to Sons amid Estrangement: 'Love You Both So Much'

Spears also marked the occasion by giving a special shout-out to her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, whom she had been publicly feuding following the end of her 13-year conservatorship.

Alongside two photos of Jamie Lynn, 31, the "...Baby One More Time" singer wrote in the caption, "It's my b-day but you're my heart so I'm thinking about you."

Related Articles
Britney Spears attends the 4th Hollywood Beauty Awards at Avalon Hollywood on February 25, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic); Jamie Lynn Spears attends the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Britney Spears Posts Tribute to Sister Jamie Lynn Spears on Her Birthday Following Public Feud
Britney Spears birthday
Britney Spears Celebrates 40th Birthday in Mexico with Mariachi and Fireworks: 'Tears of Joy Today'
britney spears
Britney Spears Sends Happy Birthday Message to Sons amid Estrangement: 'Love You Both So Much'
Britney Spears, sons Sean Federline and Jayden James Federline arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Smurfs 2" at Regency Village Theatre on July 28, 2013 in Westwood, California
All About Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's 2 Kids
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures' "One Upon A Time...In Hollywood" at the Chinese Theatre on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Kcr/Shutterstock (9475763h) Kevin Federline Kevin Federline at Crazy Horse III, Las Vegas, USA - 24 Mar 2018
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari React to Kevin Federline's Claims That Her 2 Sons Don't Want to See Her
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari wedding, Britney Spears and her sons Preston and Jayden
Britney Spears' Son Jayden, 15, Reveals Why He Did Not Attend Her Wedding: 'I'm Happy for Them'
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding
Britney Spears Celebrates 2 Months of Being Married to Sam Asghari: 'Very, Very, Very Special'
madonna britney spears
Madonna, Paris, Selena and Drew! All the Guests at Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Wedding
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgYYG9ngox6/. Britney Spears Calls Taron Egerton the 'Coolest Guy Ever' as Sam Asghari Jokes: 'Hands Off My Wife'.
Britney Spears Calls Taron Egerton the 'Coolest Guy Ever' as Sam Asghari Jokes 'Hands Off My Wife'
Britney Spears; Sam Asghari
Sam Asghari Tells Fiancée Britney Spears, 'The World Is Ours Baby,' in Sweet Instagram Post
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 12: Honoree Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD)
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Are Married! All the Details
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jim Smeal/Shutterstock (6908402hf) Jamie Lynn Spears 50th Annual CMA Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, USA - 02 Nov 2016 HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Britney Spears attends Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic); Lynne Spears during 5th Annual WOMENROCK! LIFETIME Television's Concert for the Fight Against Breast Cancer at The Wiltern LG in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Lynne and Jamie Lynn Spears Show Support for Britney After Wedding to Sam Asghari: 'Love You'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Broadimage/Shutterstock (5016935f) Kevin Federline Kevin Federline hosts Fantasy Football Draft party, Crazy Horse III, Las Vegas, America - 29 Aug 2015 American Dancer, Musician And Actor KEVIN FEDERLINE Hosts His Fantasy Football Draft Party Followed By A Live DJ Set At Crazy Horse III Gentlemen's Club in Las Vegas; Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears leaves the Los Angeles County Superior courthouse on March 10, 2008. The divorce between Spears and Kevin Federline and their battle for custody of their children has already cost the singer about a million dollars, Spear's lawyer Stacy Phillips said on March 10, 2008, and called on the presiding judge in the case to limit the allowance Spears has had to give Federline to pay his lawyers to 175,000 dollars, warning she was not an "open checkbook." AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACON (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
Kevin Federline Says He's Supportive of Jamie Spears, Thinks He 'Saved' Daughter Britney's Life
Britney Spears Instagram
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Cutest Moments Together
britney spears
Britney Spears' Sons Preston and Jayden Won't Be at Wedding but Are 'Happy' for Her: Lawyer
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Set to Marry in Intimate Wedding on Thursday
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Set to Marry in Intimate Wedding on Thursday: Sources