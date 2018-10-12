Britney Spears Teases Upcoming 'Huge Announcement' — and Fans Are Hoping It's a New Album

placeholder
Lindsay Kimble
October 12, 2018 10:57 AM

Britney Spears has some news: she has news!

The pop superstar made a surprise appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, revealing the reason she popped in: “I actually have a huge announcement to make.”

But Spears, 36, isn’t sharing the revelation just yet.

“My announcement is actually that I have an announcement,” she explained. “I can’t the announce the announcement until October 18.”

RELATED: Christina Aguilera Says She Would Record a Song with Britney Spears: It’s ‘Not Too Late’

DeGeneres said the news — whatever it may be — will be announced on the show’s YouTube channel.

Britney Spears (left) and Ellen DeGeneres
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Though the entire appearance was very vague, fans on social media are speculating that Spears might be releasing a new album.

Wrote on Twitter user, “I swear to you if this is announcing her 10th studio album IM GOING TO LOSE MY EVER LOVING MIND.”

Spears’ last album — Glorywas released in 2016 and featured hits like “Slumber Party” and “Private Show.”

Earlier this year, Spears ended her successful Las Vegas residency after four years, and has since been touring.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Also on Friday, Spears reunited with her former Mickey Mouse Club castmate at the talk show: Ryan Gosling!

Though they didn’t share talk show host’s stage together, Gosling did gush about Spears during his chat with DeGeneres.

“I remember when we first got to the show, they sort of had all the kids perform for one another. I remember, it was Christina Aguilera and then Britney performed and I remember thinking, ‘Okay. They’re like, freakishly talented,’ ” the First Man actor, 37, said. “I was used to working with talented people, but that was another level.”

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.