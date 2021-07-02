Britney Spears Is 'Hopeful' for 'Huge Changes' in Her Conservatorship as She Returns from Maui: Source

Britney feels thankful for the support she's receiving as she returns from a short vacation.

Britney Spears is back in Los Angeles after having a "wonderful time" in Maui, Hawaii with her boyfriend Sam Asghari, a source tells PEOPLE, adding that the singer has high hopes that there will be important changes to her conservatorship.

"Britney and Sam had a wonderful time in Maui," the insider says of the vacay spot Spears and Asghari, 27 — who, like Britney, 39, is "ready for marriage and kids," according to a source — visit often. "It's their happy place."

The new reporting echoes what several sources told PEOPLE in this week's cover story about Britney fighting for her future.

"Britney was very nervous about speaking in front of the judge, but this is her life — and she wants big changes," a family source told PEOPLE.

During her impassioned speech to the court, the singer emphasized, "I want my life back" and stressed that she wants an end to her conservatorship without an external evaluation.

"I want changes going forward. I deserve changes. I was told I have to sit down and be evaluated, again, if I want to end the conservatorship," she said. "Ma'am, I didn't know I could [contest] the conservatorship. I'm sorry for my ignorance, but I honestly didn't know that. But honestly, I don't think I owe anyone to be evaluated."

Following a recess after her speech, Jamie Spears' attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen shared a statement on behalf of Britney's father: "[Jamie] is sorry to see his daughter in so much pain. [He] loves his daughter and misses her very much."

Britney's speech in court marked the first time in 13 years that she has publicly addressed her conservatorship, under which her father, Jamie, and others have held the power to make her personal and financial decisions since 2008, when her erratic behavior culminated in two involuntary 5150 holds in a psychiatric hospital.

The latest court developments in Spears' case came on Thursday when Bessemer Trust — which had been selected as co-conservator of Britney's estate alongside her father Jamie Spears — filed to resign from being co-conservator, citing the singer's wishes to terminate the conservatorship.

"As a result of the Conservatee's testimony at the June 23 hearing, however, Petitioner has become aware that the Conservatee objects to the continuance of her Conservatorship and desires to terminate the Conservatorship," the document, obtained by PEOPLE, reads. "Petitioner has heard the Conservatee and respects her wishes."

Bessemer Trust's filing Thursday also came just a day after the temporary conservator of Britney's person, Jodi Montgomery, issued a fiery statement regarding Jamie's approval of finances after he suggested she was the cause for the singer's "suffering" in his court filing asking for an investigation into Montgomery's action as conservator of Britney's person.

"Practically speaking, since everything costs money, no expenditures can happen without going through Mr. Spears and Mr. Spears approving them," Montgomery's statement read. "Ms. Montgomery has advocated on Britney's behalf for any expenditures that Britney has requested as well as for expenditures recommended by Britney's medical team."