What did Hillary Clinton and Britney Spears talk about when they met in Las Vegas in February? Food, obviously

It’s official: Britney Spears has finally gotten presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to discuss the topic Americans really care about — food.

“We talked about food a lot,” she told Lopez. “We talked about jambalaya. We talked about our favorite restaurants here in Las Vegas.”

Clinton and Spears got together in Las Vegas, where the former was campaigning, and the latter is currently starring in her own show at the Planet Hollywood hotel. At the time, Spears dubbed Clinton, 69, “such an inspiration and beautiful voice for women around the world!!”

“She’s a great lady,” the 34-year-old further told Lopez. “I love the fact just that she’s a great communicator with people and she’s present and very aware. Her husband, Bill, was there as well.”

While Spears wasn’t sure if the former president and the Democratic candidate stuck around for her Piece of Me performance (“they might have been in and out”), she dubbed the encounter, “a great conversation.”

Spears also spoke about the real commanders in chief in her life: sons Jayden, 10, and Sean Preston, 11.