Britney Spears Heads to Hawaii with Boyfriend Sam Asghari for Early Birthday Getaway

It's Britney, beach!

As an early celebration of her upcoming 39th birthday on Dec. 2, Britney Spears left for a sunny getaway to Maui, Hawaii, with Sam Asghari early last week, according to a source. On Sunday, the pop star and her model boyfriend, 26, returned home to Los Angeles.

"Felt like a little trip to paradise for an early birthday celebration ✈️🌺☀️🌴💕💋🤸🏼‍♀️🙊🎂🌟 !!!!!!!!! @samasghari," Spears captioned an Instagram on Monday of the pair standing in front of a private jet.

She also shared a slideshow of shots taken on the jet, including one of her lounging in her chair and three others of a colorful fruit and vegetable creation she made.

"I'm doing that whole work on yourself thing at the moment ☀️🍍🥦🌹🍊💅🏼 !!!" she captioned the slideshow. "PS ... I wanted to get creative 😜💋🍽 !!!"

A third Instagram posted to Spears' page on Monday shows her and Asghari wearing sunglasses and making silly faces for a selfie.

"We be like ...... in Maui 😉😉😉 !!!! PS .... don't mind my hair 💁🏼‍♀️ !!!! @samasghari," she captioned the post.

On Saturday night, an onlooker says Spears and Asghari enjoyed an oceanside dinner in the town of Lahaina, at the Kapalua Resort's romantic Merriman's Kapalua restaurant, which has beautiful views and serves fresh farm-to-table cuisine.

"Britney was wearing Daisy Duke shorts and a half top," the onlooker says. "She seemed to be having a nice dinner."

Spears was in Hawaii as her attorney Samuel Ingham appeared in court on her behalf last week for a conservatorship hearing. During the Nov. 10 hearing, a judge declined Spears' request to suspend her father Jamie from his role in her conservatorship, which has allowed him to control various parts of her career and personal life for the past 12 years.