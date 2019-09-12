Britney Spears Enjoys Bikini Beach Day in Hawaii Amid Family Crisis: 'It's Been Difficult for Her'

Britney Spears is enjoying some fun in the sun amid her family crisis.

The pop star, 37, was photographed this week in Hawaii, where she has been staying solo following news of her father Jamie Spears temporarily stepping down as her primary conservator.

“She was very excited about traveling to Hawaii. Hawaii has always been a special place for her,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She has so many happy memories from Hawaii. And this was a great time for a vacation.”

Spears, whose son Jayden James Federline turned 13 on Thursday, has been in Hawaii without her father and boyfriend Sam Asghari. (Her son Sean Preston Federline turns 14 on Saturday.)

The singer’s getaway comes days after a judge approved dad Jamie’s decision to step down as co-conservator and for her longtime “care-manager” Jodi Montgomery to temporarily take over.

“Britney isn’t a fan of all the drama. She has felt very stressed,” the source tells PEOPLE. “It’s not good for her at all. It’s been difficult for her to stay healthy.”

Regarding the change in conservatorship, an insider previously told PEOPLE: “Nothing will change in Britney’s life. Jamie will still get updates about Britney and Jamie will make sure that she is protected against people who want to take advantage of her. [Her mom] Lynne will also be around if Britney needs her.”

The insider said Jamie, 67, “decided to temporarily step down” as his daughter’s conservator after her ex-husband Kevin Federline filed a police report accusing him of physically abusing their son Sean.

On Aug. 24, Jamie reportedly “got very angry” with his grandson, and according to The Blast, broke down a door to reach the teen.

“There was physical contact that made Sean scared and upset,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “Britney got upset as well and ended their visit with Jamie.”

Spears — who now shares about 10 percent of custody of her kids with Federline — “can’t believe that her dad would jeopardize her relationship with her boys,” added the source. “Britney is always terrified that she will lose custody.”

On Aug. 25, Federline and his attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan filed a police report at the Ventura County Sheriff’s station against Jamie.

According to Kaplan’s testimony as recorded in the police report, Spears and Federline’s son Jayden was also present during Jamie and Sean’s fight.

“Britney did the right thing and removed the children and took them out of there,” Kaplan told PEOPLE, adding that Federline still wants his ex-wife to have “continuing and meaningful contact with their mother.”

Spears’ sons were also recently granted a restraining order against their grandfather that was filed by Federline and Kaplan.