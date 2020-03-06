Britney Spears Hasn't Seen 13-Year-Old Son Jayden's Surprising Instagram Live, Says Source

Britney Spears did not see her son Jayden James’ tell-all Instagram Live video before it was taken down, according to a source.

The singer’s 13-year-old son — whom Spears, 38, shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline — went live on Instagram late Tuesday in a since-deleted viral video in which he spoke about an array of topics, including his mother’s return to music and his opinion of his grandfather, Jamie Spears.

“This is what happens when a 13-year-old acts like they’re 13 years old. Kevin is handling the situation as you would expect from any responsible parent,” Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told multiple outlets Wednesday.

The source confirms that Jayden and Sean Preston, 14, have been primarily living with Federline, 41, but still spend time with Spears.

“They have very busy schedules like most kids their age. They have school, homework and after-school activities,” says the source. “They live with Kevin, his wife and kids. The boys are fun and sweet.”

Spears and Federline, who had previously worked as a backup dancer for Justin Timberlake, met in 2004 and wed nearly three months later in a surprise ceremony. After the births of their sons, the pair split in 2007.

Federline is also dad to daughter Kori Madison and son Kaleb Michael, his kids with ex-fiancée Shar Jackson. He also shares two daughters, Jordan Kaye and Peyton Marie, with his wife Victoria Prince.

Jayden’s Instagram Live comments about his grandfather Jamie come after the pop star’s father was accused of physically abusing Sean Preston in a police report filed by Federline last August.

According to Kaplan’s testimony as recorded in the police report, Jayden was also present during the Aug. 24 fight. Jamie temporarily stepped down as his daughter’s primary conservator and was later cleared of child abuse charges.

“Britney did the right thing and removed the children and took them out of there,” Kaplan previously told PEOPLE, adding that Federline still wanted Jayden and Sean to have “continuing and meaningful contact with their mother.”

In early 2019, Spears announced she would be taking an indefinite break from work following her father Jamie’s life-threatening colon rupture. Months later, she checked out of the “all-encompassing wellness facility” where she was being treated.

“My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal,” Spears told fans last April. “Don’t worry I’ll be back very soon.”