Britney Spears’ Mom Lynne Seemingly Says the Pop Star Is ‘Happy’ Amid Conservatorship Change

Britney Spears is seemingly doing well amid her recent conservatorship change and family drama.

The Daily Mail caught up with the pop star’s mom, Lynne Spears, at the Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday. Though Lynne, 64, stayed tight-lipped for the majority of the interview, she gave a thumbs up and said “yes, yes” when the interview asked if Britney, 37, was “happy.”

The interview came the same day as Britney’s conservatorship hearing in Los Angeles, where PEOPLE confirmed the judge granted a motion to seal the court transcripts after lawyers for Britney and her father Jamie Spears asked that personal details — including medical information and discussion related to Britney’s sons — remain protected. According to the Los Angeles Times, the results of Wednesday’s two-hour hearing are still unclear, but it comes after Jamie recently stepped down as Britney’s primary conservator.

In court documents filed in Los Angeles and obtained by PEOPLE last week, a judge approved the singer’s longtime “care-manager” Jodi Montgomery to temporarily take over and was granted the “same powers” previously granted to Jamie, 67.

Image zoom Britney Spears Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Image zoom Lynne Spears at the conservatorship hearing Splash

Regarding the change in conservatorship, an insider previously told PEOPLE that Jaime “decided to temporarily step down” after Britney’s ex-husband Kevin Federline filed a police report accusing him of physically abusing their son Sean Preston, 14.

However, on Tuesday, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office announced that criminal child abuse charges will not be filed against Jamie as there was “insufficient proof that a criminal offense was committed.”

According to Federline’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan’s testimony as recorded in the police report, Britney’s 13-year-old son Jayden James was also present during Jamie and Sean’s fight on Aug. 24. The Blast reports that Jamie allegedly “violently shook” Sean after breaking down a bedroom door to reach him.

“Britney did the right thing and removed the children and took them out of there,” said Kaplan, who added that Federline, 41, still wants his ex-wife to have “continuing and meaningful contact with their mother.”

RELATED: Britney Spears Celebrates Sons’ Birthdays with Sweet Photo Amid Family Drama: ‘Mamma Loves You’

Image zoom Jamie Spears; Britney Spears Lester Cohen/Getty Images

“There was physical contact that made Sean scared and upset,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “Britney got upset as well and ended their visit with Jamie.”

Britney — who now shares about 10 percent of custody of her kids with Federline — “can’t believe that her dad would jeopardize her relationship with her boys,” added the source. “Britney is always terrified that she will lose custody.”

RELATED: Britney Spears’ Dad Cleared of Child Abuse Charges After Alleged Altercation with Singer’s Son

Following the alleged incident with Sean, Jamie “decided to temporarily step down” as Britney’s conservator.

“Jamie has to focus on his health. He was also told it’s best to step down temporarily because of the police report,” a source close to Britney previously told PEOPLE. “Jamie seems stressed about it, and it’s not a situation that he wants to be in.”