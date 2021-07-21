A source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that the pop superstar "is ecstatic and beyond grateful for all the help she is receiving right now"

Britney Spears 'Happy' She's Allowed to Drive Again: 'She Likes the Court Developments So Far' Says Source

Britney Spears is back in the driver's seat — figuratively and literally.

On July 14, the pop superstar said she felt "blessed" after a judge approved her request to hire her own lawyer, power player Mathew Rosengart, to represent her in her conservatorship following the resignation of her former court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham III.

And days later, Britney, 39, was granted permission within her conservatorship to drive again.

"Britney is very happy the conservatorship is now allowing her to drive," a source close to the singer — who was seen behind the wheel last Saturday with boyfriend Sam Asghari — tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday. "She is ecstatic and beyond grateful for all the help she is receiving right now."

"She likes the court developments so far," the source adds. "She is very hopeful that her new lawyer will be able to end the conservatorship."

As the judge has stated in court, Rosengart must first file a petition to start the process of potentially ending the current arrangement, under which Britney's father, Jamie, and others have made her personal and financial decisions since her public struggles in 2008.

According to a source close to the situation, "her main goal" is to file a motion to remove Jamie, 69, as the conservator of her estate. Britney — who said during her July 14 hearing that she'd like to charge her father with "conservatorship abuse" — has made her grievances clear in court.

On June 23, she alleged her conservators, family and management team forced her to perform, use birth control and in 2019 get mental health treatment.

After the hearing, Jamie and Britney's personal conservator Jodi Montgomery tangled publicly over who's to blame for her allegations.

On June 30 Jamie claimed in a court filing that Montgomery — who was appointed temporary conservator of Britney's person in 2019 after Jamie stepped down due to his own health issues — was to blame for Britney's "suffering." (Jamie is still a conservator of Britney's estate. Bessemer Trust, a private fiduciary firm, was permitted to resign as co-conservator on July 2.)

Hours later, Montgomery's attorney hit back saying that "since everything costs money, no expenditures can happen without going through Mr. Spears."

Now, "Britney is happy that Jodi is pushing back against Jamie's claims," says the source close to her. "Jodi has made it clear that she will do everything in her power to help Britney get out of the conservatorship."

In a July 17 Instagram post, Britney insisted she is "not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon," unless Jamie is removed from his role. She also took a swipe at other members of her family, including her sister Jamie Lynn, 30, for hurting her "deeply."

On Monday, Rosengart said his firm is "moving aggressively and expeditiously" to remove Jamie. According to the source, in addition to filing a motion to achieve that goal, he will also ask the court to forgo a mental health evaluation of Britney, a step multiple legal experts say is typically required in order to terminate a conservatorship.

Despite the uphill climb ahead, "she's really happy and excited that she has new representation," the source says. "She feels like she's finally heading towards ending this."