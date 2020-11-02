"I just want to let you guys know that I am fine," Spears says in the short clip

Britney Spears Says She's the 'Happiest I've Ever Been in My Life' in New Instagram Video

Britney Spears wants her fans to know she's doing just "fine."

In an Instagram video posted Monday, the "...Baby One More Time" singer gives her fans a life update, referring to comments on her social media concerning her well-being and safety.

"Hi. So I know that there have been a lot of comments and a lot of people saying a lot of different things about me, but I just want to let you guys know that I am fine," the 38-year-old says in the video. "I'm the happiest I've ever been in my life."

"I'm sending all of you guys a lot of prayers, wishes and a lot of love," she ends the short video.

Spears followed up the video post by sharing a new photo of herself in a plaid top.

"The first pic was taken over the weekend but the second one was a shot I took 3 months ago that I haven’t shared yet 💕📸💕!!!" she captioned the two-photo slideshow.

Although she did not refer to the #FreeBritney movement directly, which calls for her to be released from her conservatorship, fans have flooded recent posts referring to her mental health and safety, claiming that some of her posts don't appear to be "normal."

"Britney I love you so much. You are an angel," commented pop star Bebe Rexha on a recent post. "I hope you are okay and happy. Or I'm going after someone."

"Have you seen the 5 billion comments asking for you to tell us you are ok..." a fan commented on a different post.

"Girl this is like the 15th shot in this shirt I'm getting WORRIED," wrote another fan beneath a September photo.

Last week, Spears' sister Jamie Lynn Spears told Good Morning America that her older sister is trying to "stay positive" amid the pandemic.

"She's doing just like the rest of us," Jamie Lynn said. "She's trying to make the best and stay positive during a very challenging time and challenging year, and I think that that's kind of the theme of everyone right now."

The new video also comes amid a long conservatorship battle. Last month, Spears' father Jamie withdrew a petition to re-appoint attorney Andrew Wallet as co-conservator of her estate, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.