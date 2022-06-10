The pop star and actor/fitness trainer tied the knot in Los Angeles on Thursday

Britney Spears Had a 'Panic Attack' Before Wedding to Sam Asghari but Says It Was 'Spectacular'

Britney Spears is a happily married woman!

The pop star shared her first Instagram post on Friday since tying the knot with Sam Asghari one day earlier in a romantic wedding in Los Angeles.

"06-09-2022," Spears simply captioned the carousel of images, adding a white dove emoji as well as a ring emoji.

In a second post, featuring photos from the party after the couple tied the knot, Spears said that she had the "most spectacular day."

"Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED," she wrote. "I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE'RE GETTING MARRIED 💍 !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together 🙄🙄 🙄 … the crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic !!! The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better 🎉 !!!"

The singer added that "so many incredible people" attended their big day — including Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton and Selena Gomez — and that she was "still in shock."

"@drewbarrymore my girl crush and @selenagomez who btw is way prettier in person if that's possible both came !!! I was speechless … I kissed @madonna again 😉😉😉 and we danced 💃🏼 into the night with @ParisHilton," she said, also thanking those who helped create her look for the festivities. "I felt so beautiful."

She concluded, "I think we all fell on the dance floor at least 2 times 😂 !!! I mean come on … we were all VOGUING !!! @SamAsghari I LOVE YOU !!!"

A third post on Spears' Instagram page shows the singer breaking it down on the dance floor. Asghari also shared a few wedding photos on his Instagram, captioning the post with emojis of a king and a queen.

Spears, 40, and Asghari, 28, said "I do" in Los Angeles before 60 guests. The singer walked down the aisle in a custom Atelier Versace gown to the tune of Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love" before changing outfits three more times throughout the night.

"Britney walked herself down the aisle. She looked absolutely stunning in her main dress," a source told PEOPLE. "She cried happy tears at some moments."

The insider added: "It ended up being the happiest night for Britney. She wanted a fairytale wedding and she got it. Britney looked stunning. She is very excited to be married. She looks forward to a future with Sam."

Photos from the wedding show an elegant ceremony that evolved into a dance party later in the night, with Spears even singing "Vogue" at one point with Madonna, Barrymore, Gomez, Hilton and Versace.

"I am just so incredibly happy for her. She looked stunning, and it made me so happy to see that she found her fairytale," Hilton said on her This Is Paris podcast Friday. "They are a beautiful couple and just glowing. It just really warmed my heart to see her so happy and free."

Hilton and Spears even joined forces for a performance of her 2005 hit "Stars Are Blind," before Spears danced to her own hit, "Toxic."

Ahead of the festivities, a source told PEOPLE that Spears has long been ready to tie the knot with Asghari.

"Britney started planning and dreaming about her wedding shortly after she got engaged in November," the insider said. "She has enjoyed the planning, but also felt stressed about it."