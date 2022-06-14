Britney Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart tells PEOPLE that Jason Alexander is currently "incarcerated" and has been charged with a stalking felony

Britney Spears Granted Restraining Order Against Ex Jason Alexander After He Broke into Her Home

Britney Spears attends the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images for dcp); Jason Alexander, former husband of Britney Spears arrives at the West Coast opening of artist Russell Young's art auction held at Minotti Los Angeles, to benefit The Art of Elysium, a non-profit organization of artists, who dedicate their time and talent to help at risk and hospitalized children. (Photo by Chris Farina/Corbis via Getty Images)

Britney Spears has been granted a restraining order against her ex-husband Jason Alexander days after he broke into her home just before her wedding ceremony.

On Thursday, Alexander, 40, was arrested by the Ventura Sheriff's Department prior to the Grammy Award winner's planned nuptials to Sam Asghari.

Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart now tells PEOPLE her restraining order against Alexander "was granted." Rosengart adds that "he was charged with felony stalking and is incarcerated."

"I extend my thanks to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office for their good work and professionalism, and for the seriousness with which they are taking the matter," Rosengart says.

Spears' restraining order, which says Alexander can't go within 100 yards of Spears, will last for three years, Fox News reports.

Alexander made a virtual appearance at his court hearing Monday and entered a not-guilty plea, the outlet added.

Along with the stalking felony, Alexander has been charged with misdemeanor counts of trespassing and refusing to leave private property, vandalism, and battery, per his booking form with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. His bail is set at $100,000.

He was also arrested on an out-of-county warrant for two felonies: grand theft embezzlement and receiving stolen property. The bail for those charges is $20,000.

During Thursday's incident, Alexander went live on Instagram as he roamed around the property, revealing their wedding decorations, which were still being arranged by party planners. He could be heard yelling her name and claiming to security that he was invited to the wedding.

"So, here's the inside scoop, guys, of the bulls— wedding. Jason Alexander, what's up," he said, greeting the workers and even shaking one's hand.

"My name's Jason Alexander. Britney invited me here," Alexander claimed. "Britney Spears invited me here. She's my first wife, my only wife. I'm her first husband."

Spears' assistant Vicky T, who was alerted to the intrusion by Instagram Live watchers, later provided an update, assuring fans that the 40-year-old "Circus" singer was unharmed.

"I've done everything I can while being out of the country to keep everyone safe," Vicky wrote on her Instagram Story. "Thank you to all the absolutely amazing and incredible fans for alerting me of so much. You are blessings. Thank you. Everyone is safe."

Spears was married to Alexander, a childhood friend, for 55 hours in January 2004, after the pair eloped at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

Alexander previously pleaded guilty in January to violating an order of protection and aggravated stalking against an unidentified woman, TMZ reported at the time. He was given 11 months and 29 days of probation.

