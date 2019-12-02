Britney Spears Has ‘Good Contact’ with Her Sons After Family Drama: ‘She Seems Happier’

After a rocky 2019, Britney Spears is feeling positive as she celebrates her 38th birthday.

Among the things she is grateful for is being on good terms with her sons, 13-year-old Sean Preston and 12-year-old Jayden James (from her previous marriage to Kevin Federline, 41).

Just months ago, her father Jamie was involved in an alleged altercation with her eldest son, prompting Federline to file a police report claiming Sean was physically abused by his grandfather. (Jamie was later cleared of child abuse charges.)

“Britney has good contact with her boys and is looking forward to seeing them more over the holidays. They have had a very busy school year and are excited for a break,” says the source. “Britney still has issues with her dad and not much contact. Lynne has been more involved with the conservatorship decisions and Britney seems happier. Her life seems a bit less constricted.”

Britney Spears and her sons

According to the Spears source, the singer — who is celebrating her special day in Miami with boyfriend Sam Asghari — is also continuing to do well personally.

“Britney is good. She sees Sam as much as she can, but he also has his career. Britney is very supportive of it. It seems she doesn’t really think about her own career though. She doesn’t talk about a new album, or about performing.”

On Monday, Asghari posted a video of himself falling while skating with Spears and captioned the funny clip with a heartfelt message. The model previously revealed he used a failed pick-up line to try and win over his now-girlfriend.

“We live, we laugh, we argue, and most of all we LOVE,” he wrote. “There’s a reason why the world fell in love with you! You might be the princess of pop but mostly you’re my princess.”

In September, Federline accused Spears‘ father, Jamie, 67, of physically abusing Sean Preston. The rapper’s representative, Los Angeles family law attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan, told PEOPLE that the alleged incident occurred on the evening of Aug. 24 while Sean Preston and his brother, Jayden James were on visitation with their mother at Jamie’s house.

A source told PEOPLE that Spears — who shares about 10 percent of custody of her children with her ex-husband — couldn’t “believe that her dad would jeopardize her relationship with her boys. The source continued, “Britney is always terrified that she will lose custody.”

Since 2008, the Grammy-winner’s father has served as the permanent conservator of her affairs and estate. He was also named permanent co-conservator of her estate, along with an attorney, Andrew Wallet. Wallet resigned from his role in March, according to documents obtained by The Blast.

Jamie temporarily stepped down from his position as her conservator in September. In court documents filed in Los Angeles, a judge approved the singer’s longtime “care-manager” Jodi Montgomery to temporarily take over and granted her with the “same powers” previously given to Jamie.

Amid the ongoing conservatorship battle with her father, Spears checked in to an “all-encompassing wellness facility” where she was being treated. She checked out of the facility in late April. Prior to completing her treatment, Spears assured her fans that she was doing okay in a video she posted on her Instagram on April 23.

Jamie and Britney Spears

“My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal,” she shared. “Don’t worry I’ll be back very soon.”

Spears father was hospitalized after a life-threatening colon rupture and Britney took a career break in January amid his health crisis to help care for him.

“You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want!” she added in the emotional post.