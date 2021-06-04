The "Toxic" singer played cowgirl in an outdoor arena and offered her horse a loving pat on the neck

Britney Spears Shares Video from Horseback Riding, Says It's 'My Favorite Thing to Do'

Britney Spears is riding strong!

The pop icon, 39, saddled up for a horseback ride this week and revealed that the sport was a favorite pastime of hers.

"Riding is my favorite thing to do 🐎 🐎 🐎," Spears wrote on Instagram Thursday, posting a video of herself playing cowgirl in an outdoor arena. The "Toxic" singer rode in style in a cropped white button-down, black pants, and tall boots, her hair tied in a ponytail with aviators to block the sun.

In a two-part montage, Spears walked a brown horse in an English saddle out of the outdoor ring, offering her mount a loving pat on the neck on their way. In another shot in the saddle, she expertly steered her horse through the ring at a walk.

After the day at the stables, the pop star posted an additional video of herself unwinding with another favorite activity: dancing.

The "Circus" singer spun and twirled to upbeat French music, wearing a black ruffle bra top and blue plaid shorts.

From painting al fresco to workouts with boyfriend Sam Asghari, Spears is known to use her Instagram feed to show off her fun activities and hobbies.

Earlier this week, she got cheeky with fans with a gallery of photos of herself boogying down in a neon yellow swimsuit, explaining in her caption that she was taking a risk that she usually "never" does.

Britney Spears Credit: Britney Spears/instagram

"I never show my a— on Instagram," Spears admitted, adding, "And no ... I'm not wearing a thong 😳😳😳 !!!!"

"Oh well ... here's my a— ladies and gents 🍑🍑🍑 !!!!" she said. "Enjoy 😜😜😜😉😉😉 !!!!"

In the six-part carousel, Spears marched and posed in a bright one-piece with a black furry coat, knee-high white boots, and a black choker.