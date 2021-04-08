Britney Spears Gets the COVID Vaccine with Boyfriend Sam Asghari: 'I Felt Nothing'

"Great success," the singer captioned a video of herself saying she felt "fine" after receiving her vaccine

A vaccinated pop queen!

On Thursday, Britney Spears shared that she got the COVID vaccine alongside her boyfriend Sam Asghari — and she's feeling great.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"What did you think of the vaccine?" Asghari, 27, asked Spears, 39, on camera.

"The people on the internet said it was really bad like a bullet through your arm," she responded. "It was nothing. I felt nothing. I'm fine and I hope I continue to stay fine."

The couple then gives each other a high-five. Spears captioned the post by quoting Sacha Baron Cohen's "Great success!" line in Borat. "Got the COVID vaccine 😳💉 …. Great success 😂 …. High-five 🖐🏻 !!!!!"

It's unclear which vaccine Spears received, but fans thanked her in the comments for "encouraging others to get it" too.

"Protect our Princess of pop at all costs!!" wrote one fan.

"Immune QUEEN," wrote another.

RELATED VIDEO: Tyler Perry Sets Up COVID Vaccination Site for His Studio's Staff and Crew, Over 250 Attend

"Vaccine side effect: G6," she captioned a post as she belt out a high note.

"They're having a medical narrative, but I'm here," she spoke over the doctors, while addressing her 10 million Instagram followers in the video. "Excited and nervous a little bit about getting this shot. This is distracting them from doing their job, but you know how I am. I just talk and don't really think about it."

"Here we are, all the way from that first post, washing my hands with Roc and Roe in New York, trying to encourage people to really be safe," Carey continued. "You know, we're still in this battle together."