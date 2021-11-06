Britney Spears' Former Manager Lou Taylor Denies Bugging Singer's Bedroom, Controlling Her Meds

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Britney Spears' former manager Lou Taylor denied accusations of bugging her bedroom, controlling her medication and monitoring her electronic communications

Britney Spears' former manager Lou Taylor has filed a motion to block a request for full accounting over the last 13 years of her Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group.

Taylor and her team, which includes the singer's former personal assistant Robin Greenhill, hit back at Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart in court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Tri Star are arguing that they provided regular accounting during the 11 years and neither Spears, 39, or her lawyer ever objected. Rosengart has argued that "even her own lawyer at the time didn't protect her or her money."

Tri Star also denied several accusations Spears has made, including that they bugged her bedroom and controlled her medications. "No one at Tri Star has ever had any control over Ms. Spears' medical treatment," the motion reads.

"No one at Tri Star has ever suggested monitoring Ms. Spears' electronic communications. No one at Tri Star has ever had authority to approve security protocols," the statement continues. "No one at Tri Star is aware of any hidden electronic surveillance device placed in Ms. Spears' bedroom. No one at Tri Star has ever received any compensation related to Ms. Spears or her Estate that is not accurately reflected in the accountings filed or to be filed in this case."

The motion did not address allegations that Spears was prohibited from going on vacation when she wanted and using her own money after reaching a spending limit.

Taylor's team argued that they did not represent Spears at the time her conservatorship began in 2008, and they played no part in its establishment. They started working with her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears in 2005, and they only began working with Britney for her Circus Tour in 2009, according to the court documents.

The latest motion comes after Britney called out Taylor and her own mom Lynne Spears for prompting her father Jamie Spears to establish the conservatorship.

"So take your whole 'I have NO IDEA what's going on' attitude and go f— yourself !!!! You know exactly what you did," she wrote earlier this week in a since-deleted post, in response to her mother requesting more than $650,000 in attorney-related fees.

Rosengart has since questioned Jamie's motives for wanting to end the conservatorship, after he requested all documents regarding communications, agreements and payments between Jamie and Tri Star back in August.

For his part, Jamie has defended his role as the conservator of Britney's estate and has insisted that he only ever had his daughter's best interest at heart.

"Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally. For 13 years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father," a representative of Jamie previously said.