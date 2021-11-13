"[Jodi] Montgomery has been a tireless advocate for Ms. Spears and it has always been her goal to give Ms. Spears a path towards the termination of her conservatorship," says a rep for Montgomery

Britney Spears' Former Conservator Is 'Happy' to Continue 'Assisting' Singer in Her 'Independence'

Britney Spears' former personal conservator is happy with the court's decision to end the singer's conservatorship.

After an L.A. judge formally terminated Spears' personal and estate conservatorship, Jodi Montgomery — who served as the pop star's personal conservator — expressed her happiness with the court's decision in a statement to PEOPLE.

"Throughout the conservatorship, Ms. Montgomery has been a tireless advocate for Ms. Spears and it has always been her goal to give Ms. Spears a path towards the termination of her conservatorship," Montgomery's rep from EMC Bowery tells PEOPLE. "That day is now here."

The statement continues, "Ms. Montgomery is happy to continue working for Ms. Spears and assisting Ms. Spears in her freedom, independence, growth, wellness, and happiness outside of the conservatorship."

The new statement from Montgomery's rep echoes those made by her attorney in court, who assured the judge that Montgomery would aid in a "smooth transition" and that she had filed a termination plan to aid the process.

"The conservatorship of the person should end today," Montgomery's attorney Lauriann Wright said in court, adding that Montgomery would be willing to help Spears in "anything she needs."

Back in July, a source close to the Spears family told PEOPLE that Spears was "happy" with what Montgomery was doing regards to her conservatorship.

"Britney is doing well. She is excited to see how everything is moving forward. She is happy that Jodi is pushing back against Jamie's claims," the source said at the time. "She feels like Jodi is very supportive."

Spears celebrated the end of her conservatorship by sharing a video of her fans on Instagram.

"Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy !!! I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!!" she wrote, adding both a teary-eyed emoji and a red heart emoji. "Best day ever ... praise the Lord ... can I get an Amen ???? #FreedBritney."

"I can't freaking believe it !!!! Again … best day ever !!!!" she added in a second Instagram post.

The end of Spears' conservatorship comes just several months after her father Jamie Spears — who served as co-conservator of her estate — filed a petition to request the end of the conservatorship. He was then removed from his post on Sept. 29 and replaced by John Zabel.

Britney spoke out openly during several court hearings over the summer, describing her conservatorship as abusive, and asking for its end.