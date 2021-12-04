Britney Spears demonstrated in a skit what her therapy sessions used to look like when she was "forced to pay and listen to women telling me how they are going to further my success"

Britney Spears Says She Was 'Forced' to Do Therapy Against Her Will: '10 Hours a Day, 7 Days a Week'

Britney Spears says she underwent years of therapy "against [her] will" while under her 13-year conservatorship.

In a video posted to her Instagram account on Thursday, Spears, 40, reenacted what her therapy sessions used to look like in a skit she performed for fans. The singer pretended to be her therapist in the start of the sketch, and later impersonated herself as the patient.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"As much therapy as I've had to do against my will … being forced to pay and listen to women telling me how they are going to further my success," she wrote in the caption. "It was a joy … no really … 10 hours a day, 7 days a week … no lie … in this beautiful nation it would only be fair for me to dedicate my life to skits to the wonderful therapist 🙄😂🙊 !!!! I genuinely thank you dear sweet hearts for your efforts 😜 !!!"

At the beginning of her video, Spears directly addresses the camera, saying, "Hi, so as your therapist today, I'm here to just ask you a couple of questions. I'm not here to trouble you, I just want you to be completely relaxed."

She continues, "You just relax, I do the work. I'm here to help you, key number one, so relax. Totally relax, lay down," before assuring her client, "everything's going to be fine. But the psychosis of what's going on in your head kind of goes into mine too, so we just need to clear these blockages."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Spears adds, "I need to do my work for you, to help you succeed," before the camera switches to a new angle, showing the pop star wearing a different outfit while lying down on a couch.

"Yes, I'm feeling fine," she says, presumably playing the part of herself. "I had a great year. I had a great day."

The "Stronger" singer's conservatorship was terminated in November. In remarks she made during a court hearing in June, Spears called the conservatorship "demoralizing" and said the experience had "traumatized" her.

During the hearing, Spears spoke at length about her experiences with therapy, saying, "It takes too much out of me," and claimed that she had to see a therapist three times a week, per Variety. Spears also said that a past therapist was "very abusive" to her.