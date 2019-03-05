Britney Spears Is 'Continuing to Focus on Her Family' Amid Dad Jamie's Recovery from Colon Rupture

The superstar announced two months ago she is halting all work to focus on her father Jamie's health

Two months after Britney Spears announced she is halting all work to support her father Jamie while he recovers from a “life-threatening” colon rupture, a source tells PEOPLE the singer is still prioritizing her loved ones.

“Britney is continuing to focus on her family,” says the source.

On Tuesday, The Blast reported Jamie, 66, will be undergoing a second surgery next week in hopes of fully repairing his colon. This surgery, however, is expected to have a “longer recovery time,” adds the outlet.

“I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say,” wrote Spears, 37, in an emotional tweet on Jan. 4. “I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart.”

“However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make,” the singer elaborated in a follow-up tweet. “A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him.”

“I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family,” added Spears — whose new Las Vegas residency was set to launch at the Park Theater at Park MGM last month — in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me.”

According to the statement, Jamie became “seriously ill” and was rushed to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas where his colon “spontaneously ruptured.”

Jamie also has children Bryan Spears, 41, and Jamie Lynn Spears, 27, with Britney’s mom, Lynne. The couple divorced in 2002 after nearly three decades of marriage but reconciled in 2010, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

Spears had been gearing up for a return to the Las Vegas strip with Domination after taking her wildly successful Vegas show Britney: Piece of Me on tour last summer. Her first residency grossed over $100 million in ticket sales as of January 2017, and had been seen by over 700,000 fans.

In recent years, the pop star has focused on motherhood over music, documenting her adventures in parenting — from tropical vacations to practical jokesthis link opens in a new tab — on Instagram.

“My kids come first in my life, bottom line,” Britney told PEOPLE exclusively in a 2015 cover story, opening up about her children Sean Preston, 13, and Jayden James, 12 — whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 40.