Britney Spears Finds Conservator Jodi 'Very Supportive' as She's 'Pushing Back' on Dad Jamie: Source

"Britney still has no contact with her dad," a source close to the Spears family tells PEOPLE

Britney Spears is feeling the support from the conservator of her person Jodi Montgomery.

Several days after Montgomery accused Britney's father Jamie Spears of spending $2 million of her funds to defend himself, a source close to the Spears family tells PEOPLE that Britney, 39, is "happy" with her conservator fighting for her and against her father in their ongoing drama.

"Britney is doing well. She is excited to see how everything is moving forward. She is happy that Jodi is pushing back against Jamie's claims," the source says. "She feels like Jodi is very supportive."

In court documents filed last Friday, Montgomery's attorney Lauriann Wright condemned Britney's father for attempting to blame Montgomery for the singer's alleged treatment under her conservatorship. ("It is ironic that Mr. Spears now wants the conservatorship to 'reflect her wishes,' since it is no secret that Ms. Spears has wished her father out of her life for years," the document read.)

A representative for Jamie did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment about the allegations.

The insider tells PEOPLE that Montgomery has been working hard to push for Britney's wishes.

"Jodi has made it clear that she will do everything in her power to help Britney get out of the conservatorship," says the source. "She agrees that Britney's situation is unfair and just not right."

The insider also adds that "Britney still has no contact with her dad."

While speaking openly to the court last month, Britney made it clear she wanted an out from her conservatorship.

"The main reason why I'm here is because I want to end the conservatorship without having to be evaluated," she said then. "I've done a lot of research, ma'am. And there's a lot of judges who do end conservatorships for people without them having to be evaluated all the time."

The new reporting regarding Montgomery's support for Britney echoes what a source told PEOPLE at the end of June. At the time, a source said Montgomery had been "working with a team of experts concentrated on giving Britney the tools to get better."