Britney Spears' Attorney Slams Her Father Jamie as Singer Files to Terminate Her Conservatorship

Weeks after Jamie Spears filed to terminate the conservatorship, Britney's attorney is asking the court to dissolve the guardianship altogether and suspend Jamie from his conservator role immediately

Britney Spears has officially filed a petition to end her conservatorship.

On Wednesday, Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart submitted a court filing to move forward in asking Judge Brenda Penny to end the conservatorship she's been under over the past 13 years, nearly three weeks after Britney's father (and estate conservator) Jamie did the same.

In the legal documents obtained by PEOPLE, Rosengart claims that the conservatorship no longer serves a purpose and needs to be terminated immediately, agreeing with the filing from her father earlier this month. It also argues that Britney, 39, should not need to face any medical evaluation and that Jamie, 69, must be removed from the conservatorship immediately.

"[His] suspension was (and is) a necessary first—and substantial— step toward Ms. Spears' freedom and ending the Kafkaesque nightmare imposed upon her by her father, so that her dignity and basic liberties can be restored," the document read, later adding, "Britney Spears' life matters. Britney Spears' well-being matters. And under the circumstances, every day matters because every day Mr. Spears clings to his post is another day of anguish and harm to his daughter, which is avoidable via immediate suspension."

Following the filing, Jamie's lawyers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, while Rosengart issued a statement.

"We are pleased by Mr. Spears' recent forced concessions, and my client looks forward to the prompt termination of the conservatorship, and to her freedom," Rosengert says. "We have exposed Mr. Spears' efforts to obtain a quid pro quo payout, while also making clear that Britney Spears will no longer be bullied."

In his statement, Rosengert continues by saying that they are "moving forward" with their petition to suspend Spears, a "prerequisite to the immediate restoration of my client's dignity and fundamental rights, "adding that his firm is investigating Jamie's alleged "abusive conduct."

In the document, Rosengart pleads the court to suspend Jamie and "formally appoint his temporary successor" at Britney's next court hearing — which is set for Sept. 29— unless he "acts with grace and agrees to resign beforehand."

Earlier this month, Jamie filed to terminate the conservatorship in what Britney's team called a "massive legal victory" for the singer. (In August, he also asked the court to allow him to step down as her estate conservator as opposed to being suspended as Britney's attorney Rosengart has requested.) He currently serves as her estate conservator after stepping down as her personal conservator in 2019.

Britney "is entitled to have this Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required," Jamie's filing stated.

"Recent events related to this conservatorship have called into question whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist," the filing continues, referring later to Britney addressing the court over the summer.

"She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy. She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight. She wants to be able to get married and have a baby, if she so chooses," the petition continues.

Since addressing the court directly in late June, Spears has expressed her discontent with her legal status and her family, including her father Jamie.

"My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!" she wrote on Instagram on July 17. "This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try !!!!"

And on July 14, she spoke out again, saying she wanted her father charged with "conservatorship abuse" as she described her guardianship as "f—ing cruelty." She alleged she's not allowed to drink coffee and not allowed to do several basic things without being granted permission first.

"Their goal was to make me feel crazy and I'm not," she said. "And that's not OK."

At that court hearing, she was granted permission to hire Rosengart as her attorney to represent her in the conservatorship battle, a move that Rosengart claims should allow Britney to be removed from her conservatorship altogether.

During the headline-making June 23 hearing, Britney made it clear she wanted to put an end to the conservatorship she's been under for 13 years without an external evaluation.

"The main reason why I'm here is I want to end the conservatorship without having to be evaluated," Britney told the court at the time. "I shouldn't be in a conservatorship if I can work and provide for myself and pay other people. It makes no sense. The laws need to change. I've worked since I was 17 years old."

Britney's June 23 court hearing was the first time she had publicly spoken about her 13-year conservatorship, which was put in place in 2008 following a period of troubling behavior.

"I've been so angry and I cry every day. For my sanity ... I need to get it off my heart. The anger, all of it," she said during the June hearing. "The main reason why I'm here today is I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated."

After Britney's emotional testimony, Jamie's attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen told the court Jamie was "sorry" to see his daughter in pain.

In a recent filing, Thoreen insisted Jamie's "sole motivation has been his unconditional love for his daughter and a fierce desire to protect her from those trying to take advantage of her."

The latest filing comes two weeks after Spears announced that she had gotten engaged to her boyfriend Sam Asghari. The new court document states that Rosengart is searching for a family law attorney to "craft a prenuptial agreement," since Britney's relationship with her father is "broken."