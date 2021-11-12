Britney Spears and Fiancé Sam Asghari Wear 'Free Britney' Shirts as He Celebrates End to Her Conservatorship

Britney Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari is celebrating her newfound freedom.

Shortly after Los Angeles County judge Brenda Penny terminated the star's 13-year conservatorship on Friday, the actor-fitness enthusiast posted an image of the words "Freedom" to his Instagram.

"History was made today. Britney is Free!" he captioned the post.

On Twitter, Britney shared a video of fans cheering outside the courthouse and wrote, "Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy !!! I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever ... praise the Lord ... can I get an Amen ???? #FreedBritney."

The night before the hearing, Asghari, 27, posted a video to his Instagram of him and Britney, 39, both wearing shirts that read "#FreeBritney," and below it: "It's a human rights movement."

"Loading…." Asghari captioned the post.

In his Instagram Story that night, Asghari also shared a picture of their Doberman puppy Porsha wearing a matching "#FreeBritney" shirt.

Asghari has long been supportive of Spears' wish to end her conservatorship. When her dad, Jamie Spears, was suspended from his role as her estate conservator in September after she fought for months to have him removed, he wrote on his Instagram Story, "Free Britney! Congratulations!!!!!!!!!"

In a bombshell June hearing, which marked the first time Britney spoke publicly against her conservatorship, she accused her father of abuse and said that she was being prevented from doing things she wanted to, like getting married and having more kids.

After the June hearing, a source told PEOPLE that "Sam has been Britney's rock for years."

"He makes sure that she eats well and works out," the source said. "She leans on him for everything. He works and has his own life too, but is around as much as he can."

"I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," he told PEOPLE in February. "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

Britney Spears Sam Britney Spears and Sam Asghari | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Amid the conservatorship battle, Britney and Asghari got engaged last month.

They both shared the news on Instagram, and Asghari's manager Brandon Cohen shared in an additional statement to PEOPLE that he is "proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement."

While Britney's conservatorship of the estate and of the person have been terminated, temporary conservator John Zabel will have "administrative powers" in Britney's trust and estate. Meanwhile, her personal conservator Jodi Montgomery will "be there for anything she needs," according to Montgomery's attorney Lauriann Wright.