"Britney is still very hurt," a source tells PEOPLE, adding that sister "Jamie Lynn's book has been a huge trigger for her"

Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari Is 'Trying to Help' Her 'Move On' from Family Drama: Source

Britney Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari is trying to "keep things positive."

Amid the ongoing rift between the singer and her family, a source tells PEOPLE that her love of more than five years is trying to help her get past it.

"There is just so much hate towards her family. All she wanted was to move on from the conservatorship and be happy," says the source. "But Britney is still very hurt. Jamie Lynn's book has been a huge trigger for her."

The source adds, "Sam likes to keep things positive. He is trying his best to distract her from all the drama. He is trying to help her move on from all the hate."

On Wednesday night, Asghari, 27, shared a photo of himself cuddled up on a couch with Spears, 40, in front of a window with a view of the Los Angeles skyline at night.

"The world is ours baby 🦁," Asghari captioned the post.

In a September interview with Men's Health, Asghari told the outlet that keeping his fiancée content is what makes him happy.

"I just want her to be happy. If something makes her happy, I'll do it. I'm not going to argue," Asghari said at the time. "What's that saying? 'Happy wife, happy life.'"

Asghari could play a pivotal role in Spears' family dynamic as the singer publicly feuds with her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, who is gearing up for the release her new memoir Things I Should Have Said — which includes details about her relationship with Britney.

Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, sent a cease-and-desist letter to Jamie Lynn, 30, on Monday, demanding that she stop sharing stories about his client's life while promoting her memoir.

Rosengart claimed that Jamie Lynn was sharing "false" and "fantastical grievances" on her book tour, and had "exploited [Britney] for monetary gain."

In response, Jamie Lynn's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, sent a letter to Rosengart and references Britney's recent social media posts which slammed Jamie Lynn, per TMZ.

"Your Letter ignores a critical fact: Jamie Lynn has suffered through her own experiences, and her own trauma," the letter reads. "Had you taken the time to read the Book prior to sending your Letter, you would know that the Book is not about Britney, but instead about Jamie Lynn's own experiences growing up in the same family and describing what life for her was like as part of that family."

Meanwhile, Britney is still entangled in legal battles against her father, Jamie, who requested she continue to pay his legal fees despite her conservatorship being terminated in November 2021.

Jamie, 69, filed court documents in December 2021, demanding his daughter's estate pay his legal team for "ongoing fiduciary duties relating to the winding up of the Conservatorship of the Person and Estate."

The documents stated, "Prompt payment on account of Jamie's attorneys' fees is necessary to ensure the Conservatorship can be wound up quickly and efficiently to allow Britney to take control of her life as she and Jamie desire."

Britney filed documents in response to her father's demands on Friday, alleging that Jamie had violated California's standards of conduct with his financial misconduct while acting as her conservator.