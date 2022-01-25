The singer shared a series of photos from the couple's Hawaiian getaway on Instagram Monday

Britney Spears and Fiancé Sam Asghari Soak Up the Sun in Maui: See the Photos

Britney Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari had lots of fun in the Maui sun!

The "Toxic" singer, 40, shared a series of snaps from the couple's Hawaiian vacation on Instagram Monday.

"here's me and @SamAsghari in Maui !!!" she wrote in the caption of the carousel, which begins with a photo of the pair standing in the sand with the ocean and grassy hills in the background.

Spears also shared cute pictures of herself and Asghari, 27, posing together in the hot tub. The music superstar can be seen smizing for the camera in one snap and sticking out her tongue in another.

She completed the post with pictures from her sunbathing session in a yellow bikini, as well as a video herself dancing to "I Got You" by James Brown.

The mother of two followed up the post with another video giving fans glimpse at her majestic view in the tropical destination.

Their getaway comes after a source told PEOPLE last week that Asghari is trying to "keep things positive" amid Spears' rift with her family.

"There is just so much hate towards her family. All she wanted was to move on from the conservatorship and be happy," said the source. "But Britney is still very hurt. Jamie Lynn's book has been a huge trigger for her."

The source added that Britney's boyfriend of five years "likes to keep things positive. He is trying his best to distract her from all the drama. He is trying to help her move on from all the hate."

In a September interview with Men's Health, Asghari told the outlet that keeping his fiancée content is what makes him happy.