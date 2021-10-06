Though Britney Spears got her wish to have her father Jamie removed from his role in her conservatorship, a source tells PEOPLE the star doesn't have any plans to the stage soon

Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari Has 'Encouraged Her to Think About Performing Again': Source

In the days since Britney Spears' father Jamie was suspended from his role as the conservator of her $60 million estate last week, her fans have been eagerly awaiting news about her return to the stage.

But a source close to the princess of pop — who had said that she wouldn't perform again until her father's removal — tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story, on newsstands Friday, that she isn't in a rush to make a career comeback.

"It seems she's just not ready," says the source.

Still, her fiancé, Iranian-born actor-model Sam Asghari "has encouraged her to think about performing again."

"He is a great influence on Britney. When Sam is around, Britney's days are very focused," says the source. "Sam is very disciplined about working out and eating healthy. When she is alone, it's hard for her to motivate herself."

Another insider adds that Britney, 39, and Asghari, 27, who got engaged last month, "are always together."

Britney Spears Sam Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Britney announced her career break back in 2019, when she abruptly canceled Las Vegas show, Domination. At the same time, her dad was recovering from a ruptured colon.

That April she checked into treatment at a wellness facility — a decision she claimed during a June court hearing was forced on her by her dad. Then, in August 2019, Jamie, 69, was involved in an alleged altercation with Britney's now 16-year-old son Sean Preston and was put under a restraining order preventing him from seeing both of Britney's sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, 15, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Weeks after the alleged altercation, court documents revealed that Jamie was stepping down as his daughter's personal conservator. (Jodi Montgomery, Britney's longtime care manager, replaced Jamie as the conservator of her person, responsible for medical decisions, while Jamie remained on as the conservator of her estate.)

RELATED VIDEO: Britney Spears' Attorney Makes Statement On Father Jamie Spears' Suspension From Conservatorship

Since then, Britney has fought in court to have her father removed from her conservatorship, which allowed him to make personal and financial decisions for her since 2008. On Sept. 29 she finally got her wish when he was suspended.

"[Our focus now] is terminating the entire conservatorship and looking into the misconduct of Jamie Spears and others," Britney's attorney Mathew Rosengart told PEOPLE after the latest hearing.

Jamie's lawyer Vivian Thoreen denied Rosengart's accusations of financial misdeeds and maintains that Jamie has always had Britney's "best interests" in mind. She called the court's decision "a loss" for Britney, who was placed under the conservatorship in 2008 after her erratic behavior culminated in two 72-hour psychiatric holds.

"For anyone who has tried to help a family member dealing with mental health issues, they can appreciate the tremendous amount of daily worry and work this required," Thoreen said on Sept. 30.

spears Britney Spears; Jamie Spears | Credit: Getty; Shutterstock

With Jamie removed from the situation — accountant John Zabel is now temporarily in his role — and Rosengart, whom Britney hired in July, pushing hard in court, sources say the singer is focused on the path ahead.

"She is very hopeful now that her dad is out," says the source of Britney, whose upcoming Nov. 12 hearing is expected to focus on the potential termination of her conservatorship, which both Jamie and Britney filed petitions in September to end. "Britney thinks everything will be totally different with Jamie out of her life."

Already, Britney feels "more freedom," says the source, as she was able to take a vacation with Asghari recently to the Brando Resort in French Polynesia.

"Britney was ecstatic. It's a big deal that she got to pick her own vacation spot," says the source. "It's amazing how happy she is."

Ahead of the next hearing, Britney's legal team and conservators are working on a plan for her finances and preparing her for what life will look like should the conservatorship end.

Britney Spears Cover Britney Spears cover

"The goal is to have the conservatorship terminated but continue protecting Britney and her finances," says a source close to the situation, who adds that the star's fortune will likely be put into a trust with professional managers.

Now back home in L.A. from her vacation, Britney is envisioning her new future. She's planning for a "small wedding as soon as possible and wants to have more kids," says the source close to her.

At the end of the day, the star dreams of a "simple" life that includes working out, spending time with her children, creating art and gardening, says the source, "She wants the conservatorship to end, but she doesn't seem to have a plan beyond this."

Adds the insider: "She just wants to start fresh."