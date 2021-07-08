Britney Spears 'Feels Like She Finally Has a Voice' amid Conservatorship Developments: Source

Britney Spears is feeling good about her future.

A day after her mom Lynne Spears filed a petition requesting that the judge allow Britney to hire her own attorney and not be held to the 2008 standard," a source tells PEOPLE that the singer is "doing well and staying focused" and feels "like she finally has a voice."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"She is very involved and aware of all the conservatorship developments," the source tells PEOPLE. "She feels like things are moving in the right direction. She feels like she finally has a voice."

"She is beyond grateful for all the support. She is also very hopeful that there will be huge changes," the insider adds. "She is in constant contact with [her mom] — Lynne is doing everything she can to help Britney. Britney very much hopes that the judge will allow her to hire her own lawyer."

On Wednesday, Lynne, 66, filed a petition asking the court to allow Britney, 39, to hire her own attorney. Soon after, Britney's conservator Jodi Montgomery filed a petition for a guardian ad litem to assist Britney in finding her own lawyer without needing her to undergo a medical evaluation.

RELATED VIDEO: Britney Spears' Longtime Manager Larry Rudolph Resigns, Says Singer Wants 'to Officially Retire'

"It is self-evident that before the Court addresses, for example, the termination of the conservatorship, Conservatee must be allowed to consult with counsel of her choosing," Lynne's filing read.

According to Montgomery's filing, the conservator wants to "honor" Spears' wishes and is now petitioning the court to appoint a guardian ad litem "for the limited purpose of assisting her in the selection of private counsel to represent her in these pending conservatorship proceedings."

The court filing from Montgomery included screenshots where Spears — listed as Jane Doe — texts her, saying, "I need u to stay as my co conservator of person. I'm asking u for ur assistance in getting a new attorney." (Montgomery stated on Tuesday she would not resign since Spears had asked her to remain.)

britney spears Britney Spears | Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Filmmagic

During her bombshell court hearing late last month, Britney made it clear that she wanted changes to her conservatorship and future.

"I want changes, I deserve changes. I was told I have to be sat down and evaluated again," she said in court, going on to address Judge Penny directly. "Ma'am, I didn't know I could petition the conservatorship to end. I honestly didn't know that."

"Honestly, I don't think I owe anyone to be evaluated," she added. "I've done more than enough."

She also told the court directly that she wanted to be able to hire her own attorney.