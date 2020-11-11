Britney Spears Feels Dad Jamie Doesn't 'Respect Her Wishes' in Conservatorship Situation: Source

"Britney has had issues with her dad for a long time," a source tells PEOPLE a day after a public court hearing in her conservatorship case

Following a new court hearing in the case of Britney Spears' conservatorship Tuesday, a source close to the pop star tells PEOPLE that the singer has "had issues" with her father Jamie for "a long time" and that the two have not spoken in over a year.

"She feels like he has no respect for her wishes. It's a sad situation," the source says. "Jamie has always had a tendency to shut down Britney's requests without any discussion."

This new information comes just a day after a judge declined to suspend Britney's father, 68, from his role in her conservatorship. The judge, however, said she'd consider future petitions for his suspension or removal, multiple outlets reported.

"My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father," Spears' lawyer Samuel Ingham told the judge, according to several outlets including the Associated Press. "She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career."

Vivian Lee Thoreen, one of Jamie's attorneys, refuted the claim as hearsay, according to the AP.

"I don't believe there is a shred of evidence to support my client's suspension," she said.

A rep for Britney had no comment on the latest proceedings.

The update in the conservatorship case also comes at a time when Britney, 38, has "not had any contact" with her father, the source close to Britney tells PEOPLE.

"Since the drama that happened between Preston and Jamie, Britney has not had any contact with her dad," the source says. (Last year, Jamie allegedly made "physical contact" with Britney's teenaged son, now 14, that made him "scared and upset," a source told PEOPLE then.)

The source also says that Britney's mother Lynne, 65, is much closer to Britney and "wants what's best" for her daughter.

"Lynne is trying to change things around though and has asked the court to let her be more involved. She is close with Britney and wants what's best for her," the insider adds. "Britney's situation is very complex, but Lynne agrees there needs to be a change.”

Lynne's attorney Gladstone Jones echoed those sentiments in court, saying that "it has broken Lynne's heart that things have come to this point," per the AP.

"Contentiousness is not uncommon in families," she added, "but this is not a usual family."

In August, Britney's father spoke to the New York Post's Page Six about the conservatorship proceedings, stating that he loves his daughter.

"The world don't have a clue,” he said. "It's up to the court of California to decide what's best for my daughter. It's no one else's business."

"I love my daughter," he added. "I love all my kids. But this is our business. It's private."

During the last court hearing in September, Jamie opposed Britney's request that the conservatorship be made open to the public for greater transparency.

Jamie argued that before Britney can waive her right to privacy regarding her medical information and sensitive personal information "it must be determined that she has the capacity to understand the consequences of her waiver."

"[Jamie's motion] is supposedly being brought by her father to 'protect' Britney's interests, but she is adamantly opposed to it," Britney's lawyer Ingham said then.

Tuesday's hearing was one of the first proceedings that has been open to the public, as most have remained private.