The 30-track playlist includes artists like Mariah Carey and Beyoncé among others

Britney Spears Shares Fave Songs from the '00s — Including Tracks by *NSYNC and Christina Aguilera

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 02: Singer Britney Spears performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2016 presented by Capital One at Staples Center on December 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Britney Spears is throwing it back to the 2000s.

The pop icon is taking over Apple Music's I MISS Y2K playlist, revealing her top 30 songs from 20 years ago, including songs by artists Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey and more.

"I can't believe it's been 20 years since a lot of these songs came out," Spears told Apple Music, according to a press release."For me these songs remind me of the time period when Oops! came out, which was a special time for me. I hope you love them like I do."

The 38-year-old kicked off the playlist with Carey's "Always Be My Baby," which Spears told Apple Music is "one of my favorites by her."

"Mariah is one of the main reasons I started singing ... she is simply amazing," the singer added.

Spears also included Aguilera's "What a Girl Wants," though the two reportedly spent much of the 2000s bumping heads.

The pair — who worked together as children on The Mickey Mouse Club before breaking into the pop music scene in the late ’90s — spent years denying rivalry headlines.

Also on the list is Beyoncé's "Crazy in Love," a track that "really makes me want to dance," Spears said.

"Who better to make you want to dance than Beyoncé?!" she shared.

Also included on the playlist is the Dixie Chicks song, "Cowboy Take Me Away," which Spears said she still listens to.

"This song makes me think of being outside .. and falling in love of course!” she added.

Timberlake's *NSYNC track "It's Gonna Be Me," is also featured on the playlist.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The two dated for three years before breaking up in 2002, which became a major headline at the time.

Earlier this month, Spears celebrated the 20 year anniversary of her second album, Oops!…I Did It Again with a nostalgic Instagram video.

Her post featured a video compilation of clips from Spears’ music videos and interviews she did while making and promoting the album.

“Thank you to whoever made this ….. I just nearly dropped my phone I wasn’t expecting it 😂😂😂 !!!!!” Spears wrote alongside the video. “20 years since the Oops! 😳 album …. the anticipation and the butterflies 🦋🦋🦋 I felt before it came out were crazy …. all of my expectations were exceeded!!!!”

“And it’s all thanks to you folks …. thank you for sticking with me and growing with me,” Spears continued. “I am one Lucky girl ⭐️😉. God Bless and thank you all 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 !!!!!! PS you see even 20 years ago I still liked to twirl 🌀🌸🌸✨ !!!!”

Oops!...I Did It Again held the 15-year record for the biggest sales week ever for an album by a female artist, debuting at the top of the Billboard 200 and selling 1,319,000 copies in its first week, according to Billboard. Adele’s 25 broke Spears’ record in 2015.