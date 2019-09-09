Britney Spears' Father Jamie Steps Down as Her Conservator After Alleged Altercation with Her Son

Britney Spears‘ father Jamie Spears has stepped down as her conservator after over a decade, PEOPLE confirms.

In court documents filed in Los Angeles and obtained on Monday, a judge approved the singer’s longtime “care-manager” Jodi Montgomery to temporarily take over and was granted the “same powers” previously granted to Jamie, 67.

A Los Angeles court had named Jamie as the permanent conservator of his daughter’s affairs in 2008, and named him permanent co-conservator of her estate, along with an attorney, Andrew Wallet.

“[Montgomery] shall have the power to communicate with treating and other expert medical personnel regarding [Britney], and to have access to any and all records regarding [Britney’s] medical treatment, diagnosis and testing,” the documents state. “[Montgomery] shall have access to any and all records regarding [Britney’s] psychiatric treatment, diagnosis and testing.”

During Monday’s courtroom discussion about Jamie’s removal as conservator, Britney’s attorneys were present on her behalf in court, along with lawyers for ex-husband Kevin Federline, as well as Britney’s mother Lynne, according to The Blast.

Regarding the change in conservatorship, a source close to Britney previously told PEOPLE, “Nothing will change in Britney’s life. Jamie will still get updates about Britney and Jamie will make sure that she is protected against people who want to take advantage of her. [Her mom] Lynne will also be around if Britney needs her.”

The news comes days after Jamie filed legal documents to “temporarily relinquish the powers of conservatorship … due to personal health reasons,” according to TMZ.

In addition, the source close to the pop star, 37, previously said that Jamie “decided to temporarily step down” as his daughter’s conservator after Federline filed a police report accusing him of physically abusing their 13-year-old son, Sean.

“Jamie has to focus on his health. He was also told it’s best to step down temporarily because of the police report,” the source said of the father of two, who was hospitalized in late 2018 after a life-threatening colon rupture. (Following her father’s health issues, Spears took a career break amid his health crisis to help care for her father and entered a wellness facility in April to focus on her own mental health.)

On Aug. 24, Jamie reportedly “got very angry” with his grandson, and according to The Blast, broke down a door to reach the teen. “There was physical contact that made Sean scared and upset,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “Britney got upset as well and ended their visit with Jamie.”

The mother of two — who now shares about 10 percent of custody of her kids with Federline — “can’t believe that her dad would jeopardize her relationship with her boys,” added the source. “Britney is always terrified that she will lose custody.”

A representative for Spears, and lawyer for Federline, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.