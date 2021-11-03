Britney Spears' Father Jamie Files Request to 'Immediately Terminate' Her Conservatorship

According to new court documents, "Jamie sees no reason why the Conservatorship should continue for any amount of time and asserts he has no interest in the Conservatorship continuing"

Jamie Spears has requested the immediate termination of his daughter Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship.

In new court documents filed on Nov. 1 and obtained by PEOPLE, Jamie's attorney Alex Weingarten writes that Jamie, 69, believes that "Britney's recent testimony and requests to take personal control of her estate and affairs have made clear that continuing the Conservatorship is contrary to her desires."

Therefore, "Jamie sees no reason why the Conservatorship should continue for any amount of time and asserts he has no interest in the Conservatorship continuing."

Weingarten adds that Jamie's request is "unconditional" and he "does not make this request subject to a demand for releases or compensation."

"Jamie unconditionally loves and supports his daughter. Full stop. As he has done for her entire life, Jamie will do everything he can to protect and care for her," Weingarten writes. "For the last 13 years, that included serving as her Conservator. Now, it means ending her Conservatorship."

Jamie's request comes just days after the pop star's attorney Mathew Rosengart claimed in documents filed on Oct. 28 that Jamie had ulterior motives for unexpectedly reversing his position on Britney's conservatorship two months ago after years of insisting that it was necessary.

Two weeks before Jamie filed a petition on Sept. 7 to terminate Britney's 13-year long conservatorship, he had received discovery requests from Rosengart seeking information about the role of the estate's former business manager, Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group, according to the documents.

In the court documents, Rosengart — who filed a request on Oct. 1 to have Jamie deposed — questioned whether Jamie was "motivated by a desire to bolster his reputation or to avoid his deposition or responding to the outstanding discovery served on him in August."

In his court filing on Monday, Weingarten insists that Jamie "has nothing to hide regarding his administration of Britney's estate."

"Indeed, Jamie believes that every aspect of the Conservatorship should be made available for public examination – not the targeted leaks and misinformation that have resulted in such tabloid fodder," the documents read. "Accordingly, Jamie affirms that he will unconditionally cooperate in transferring all files regarding the estate to Britney's counsel without delay."

Britney's next court hearing is set for Nov. 12, and is expected to focus on the potential termination of her conservatorship, which Britney, 39, also filed a petition in September to end.

"After more than a decade, the time has come for Ms. Spears's freedom," Rosengart said in the court documents. "Ms. Spears has made her wishes known about ending the conservatorship she has endured for so long and she has pleaded with this Court to 'let her have her life back,' without an evaluation, recently attending two Court hearings and asking this Court directly to end the conservatorship. It is respectfully submitted — with the consent of all parties — that the time has come."

After 13 years in the role, Jamie stepped down as his daughter's personal conservator in late 2019. (Jodi Montgomery, Britney's longtime care manager, replaced Jamie as the conservator of her person, responsible for medical decisions, while Jamie remained on as the conservator of her estate.)

In the months that followed, Britney fought in court to have her father removed from her conservatorship. Since getting her wish in September (accountant John Zabel is now temporarily in Jamie's role), "she is very hopeful," a source previously told PEOPLE. "Britney thinks everything will be totally different with Jamie out of her life."

For his part, Jamie has defended his role as the conservator of Britney's estate and has insisted that he only ever had his daughter's best interest at heart.

"Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally. For 13 years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father," read a statement released by Jamie's former lawyer Vivian L. Thoreen on Sept. 30.

"This started with agreeing to serve as her conservator when she voluntarily entered into the conservatorship. This included helping her revive her career and re-establish a relationship with her children," the statement continued. "For anyone who has tried to help a family member dealing with mental health issues, they can appreciate the tremendous amount of daily worry and work this required."