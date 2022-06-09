Britney Spears' Expected A-List Wedding Guests Include Madonna, Paris Hilton and Selena Gomez: Sources
Britney Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari is expected to be a star-studded affair!
Ahead of their upcoming wedding on Thursday, sources close to the couple tell PEOPLE that celebrities including Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Kate Hudson, and Gwyneth Paltrow are anticipated to attend the intimate ceremony.
Spears' friendship with Madonna, 63, goes back decades, as both pop divas praised each other in early 2000s interviews before joining forces for 2003's "Me Against the Music" duet. Later that year, the pair shared an infamous kiss during a performance with Christina Aguilera and Missy Elliott at the MTV Video Music Awards.
They've since remained supportive of one another, as Madonna publicly called for the end of Spears' conservatorship in 2021, while Spears has danced to the "Express Yourself" hitmaker's songs on Instagram.
Spears and Hilton, 41, have remained longtime friends since their days as young stars in the early 2000s. Shortly before the November 2021 dissolution of Spears' 13-year conservatorship, Hilton penned an essay about the "Stronger" musician for Time.
"When I think of Britney Spears, I see the sweetest soul. A mother. A friend. A fighter," wrote Hilton. "A young woman who grew up in the tabloid culture of the 2000s, when the paparazzi machine was accepted, unforgiving and cruel."
While Spears hasn't publicly had a close relationship with Gomez, 29, the two pop stars have long praised one another in interviews and beyond. Back in 2011, Gomez — and former backing band The Scene — released a song co-written by Spears titled "Whiplash" on the When the Sun Goes Down album.
Spears has since praised Gomez's Revival album in a 2016 interview and quoted her song "Kill Em with Kindness" on Instagram in a 2020 post, which received a sweet comment from the former Wizards of Waverly Place star. "You've always been beautiful and a huge inspiration to me," Gomez wrote. "You're rare beauty!!!"
Hudson, 43, first hung out with Spears publicly during a game night in late 2020. Earlier this year, Spears shared a since-deleted photo from the night, per Billboard, and the Almost Famous actress responded by telling the performer she's "changed lives with [her] smile."
It's unclear if Paltrow, 49, and Spears have spent time together, though the Oscar winner has previously said the "...Baby One More Time" musician inspired her character in 2010's Country Strong.
Last year, Paltrow commented #FreeBritney on an Instagram post about Spears following the release of The New York Times' documentary Framing Britney Spears.
PEOPLE previously confirmed Spears and Asghari, 28, will get married at a small ceremony attended by 60 close guests, and the pop princess will wear a dress by famed fashion house Versace, per insider sources.
