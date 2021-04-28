Britney Spears to Speak to the Court 'Directly' About Her Conservatorship Case

The pop star has rarely spoken out about her conservatorship since first being placed under it in 2008

Britney Spears is ready to speak for herself.

At a hearing about her long-standing conservatorship in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Spears' lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, said that the pop star "requested that I seek from the court a status hearing at which she can address the court directly," according to The New York Times.

While Ingham did not specifically state what Spears, 39, would like to talk about when she addresses the court, he said that it would pertain to the "status of the conservatorship," which she has been under for 13 years. He also proposed that the hearing be scheduled on an "expedited basis," preferably within 30 days.

Judge Brenda Penny granted the request and set the next hearing regarding the status of Spears' conservatorship for June 23. There is an additional hearing in the case scheduled for July.

Since she was first placed under the conservatorship in 2008, Spears has rarely commented on the matter herself. Last summer, she made it known though that she is "strongly opposed" to having her father, Jamie — who stepped down from his role of overseeing her conservatorship in 2019 after more than a decade in the role — return as the sole conservator of her affairs and finances.

Spears said she "strongly prefers" that Jodi Montgomery, the licensed conservator who took over Jamie's post in 2019, "continue in that role as [she] has done for nearly a year," according to court documents.

During a public hearing last November, Penny declined Spears' request to suspend Jamie from his role. At the time, Ingham told the judge that Spears "is afraid of her father," adding that the singer — who has been on an indefinite work hiatus since January 2019 — "will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career."

"We are now at a point where the conservatorship must be changed substantially in order to reflect the major changes in her current lifestyle and her stated wishes," Ingham said.

In February, Penny ruled that Bessemer Trust Company, a wealth management and investment advisory firm based out of California, would continue to be co-conservators along with Jamie.

In a statement to PEOPLE at the time, Jamie's lawyers, Holland & Knight LLP, said their client "has diligently and professionally carried out his duties as one of Britney's conservators" and the court's rulings showed "the court's confidence in our client Jamie Spears and Bessemer Trust to manage the conservatorship of Ms. Spears' estate together."

Jamie's lawyers also said that it was clear during the hearing that "his love for his daughter and dedication to protecting her" was apparent to the court.

"My client looks forward to working with Bessemer to continue an investment strategy in the best interests of his daughter," the lawyers told PEOPLE in their statement.

Last month, Spears "requested the resignation" of her father as her permanent conservator and that Montgomery's current role as temporary conservator be made permanent, according to a legal filing obtained by PEOPLE.