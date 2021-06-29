"If [ending the conservatorship] is what's best for her, Kevin supports it," Federline's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan tells PEOPLE as he shares that Jamie's "relationship with the boys can be restored"

Kevin Federline Wants Britney Spears to Be 'Healthy and Happy,' Says Lawyer: 'The Kids Love Their Mother'

Kevin Federline wishes nothing but the best for the mother of his children.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Federline's powerhouse divorce attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan shared Federline's thoughts regarding Britney Spears' headline-making speech about her conservatorship in a Los Angeles court last week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The best thing would be for their mom to be healthy and happy. And if either of those things aren't true, it doesn't provide for the best setting for custody to be exercised," says Kaplan, referring to his 43-year-old client's sons with Spears: Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14. "[Kevin] certainly respects Britney and only hopes the best for her because when the best for her is achieved, it's the best for their kids. The kids love their mother and he wants there to be a healthy and strong relationship."

Reflecting on Spears' revelatory testimony, Kaplan feels that "Britney has not been served well by the conservatorship and it's not consistent with what she wants," he adds. "I think that she should be able to challenge that. And if it's what's best for her, Kevin supports it."

Britney Spears Britney Spears | Credit: getty

Last week, Britney, 39, spoke about the lack of freedom she has under the conservatorship and how she just wants her "life back." Kaplan says he believes it's for the best for "her voice to be heard."

"If she's strong and healthy and wants to be in control of her own life, and can do that in a reasonable, responsible fashion, then more power to her," he says.

However, Kaplan says the court will have to ensure "whether she's okay," referring to her mental health.

"If it was necessary, we have to be concerned about whether she's okay," Kaplan says, referring to Britney sharing she was put on lithium. "And if it's no longer necessary, that's great too. Just want to make sure that all of the considerations, how she's doing are taken into account if she seeks to change the custody order in the post-conservatorship era, if that ever comes."

RELATED VIDEO: Britney Spears' Conservator Jodi Montgomery Is 'Concentrated on Giving Her the Tools to Get Better': Source

During the hearing, Spears was not questioned by her conservators' lawyers, nor have they had the opportunity to rebut her allegations in court. As stated by the judge on Wednesday, Spears still needs to file a formal motion to end the conservatorship.

As for Jamie Spears — who serves as one of Britney's conservators and hasn't seen Federline and Spears' children since Federline was granted a restraining order against following Jamie's alleged altercation with his grandson Sean Preston — Kaplan says there have been no "violations" of the order from Jamie's part and that Federline will likely allow the order to expire.

"If the restraining order is complied with, as it has been so far, I think that Jamie's relationship with the boys can be restored," he says.

RELATED: Britney Spears' Conservator Jodi Montgomery Is 'Concentrated on Giving Her the Tools to Get Better': Source

Kaplan's conversation with PEOPLE comes a day after Spears' younger sister Jamie Lynn broke her silence on the conservatorship hearing.

"Since the day I was born, I've only loved adored and supported my sister. I mean this is my freaking big sister, before any of this bulls—. I don't care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way," the 30-year-old said. "This situation does not affect me either way, because I'm only her sister who's only concerned about her happiness."