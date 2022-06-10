Jason Alexander was arrested on Thursday after he broke into Britney Spears' private property just hours before her wedding

Britney Spears' Ex Hit with Restraining Order as Attorney Says He'll Be 'Aggressively Prosecuted'

Jason Alexander, the ex-husband of Britney Spears who was arrested after he broke into her property on her wedding day, has been hit with an emergency restraining order against the pop star.

Mathew Rosengart, Spears' attorney, confirms to PEOPLE that Alexander, 40, is "incarcerated" and is under an Emergency Protective Order.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This was an outrageous security breach, which I am livid about, but fortunately Britney is safe and she was a stunning and happy bride," Rosengart said in a statement.

The attorney also thanked the Ventura County Sheriff's Office and the sergeants and detectives involved in Alexander's arrest, and said he looks "forward to working with law enforcement to ensure Alexander is aggressively prosecuted and hopefully convicted, as he definitely should be."

An Emergency Protective Order (EPO) is issued at the scene of the incident, and is granted "based on immediate concerns," according to the sheriff's office. An EPO expires after five to seven calendar days.

Britney Spears attends the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images for dcp); Jason Alexander, former husband of Britney Spears arrives at the West Coast opening of artist Russell Young's art auction held at Minotti Los Angeles, to benefit The Art of Elysium, a non-profit organization of artists, who dedicate their time and talent to help at risk and hospitalized children. (Photo by Chris Farina/Corbis via Getty Images) Britney Speras and Jason Alexander | Credit: Todd Williamson/Getty; Chris Farina/Corbis/Getty

Alexander, a childhood friend to whom Spears was briefly married in 2004, filmed himself on Instagram Live breaking into her home on Thursday afternoon, just hours before she and fiancé Sam Asghari were set to tie the knot on the private property.

He is currently listed as a county inmate, and jail records show he was booked for battery, trespassing and refusing to leave private property, and vandalism, all of which are misdemeanors.

Alexander, whose marriage to Spears, 40, was annulled, was also arrested on an outstanding warrant of grand theft embezzlement and receiving stolen property, both of which are felonies. He is scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on June 13.

In footage that he streamed on Instagram Live, Alexander roamed around Spears' property on Thursday afternoon and revealed her wedding decorations, which were still being arranged by party planners.

Alexander — who eloped with the star in Las Vegas in January 2004, only to split 55 hours later — could be heard yelling the singer's name and claiming to security that he had been invited to the wedding.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding Britney Spears and Sam Asghari | Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

"So, here's the inside scoop, guys, of the bulls— wedding. Jason Alexander, what's up," he said, greeting the workers and even shaking one's hand.

"My name's Jason Alexander. Britney invited me here," Alexander claimed. "Britney Spears invited me here. She's my first wife, my only wife. I'm her first husband. I'm here to crash the wedding."

Spears' assistant Vicky T was alerted to the incident by fans on Instagram, and assured her followers that the bride-to-be was unharmed.

"I've done everything I can while being out of the country to keep everyone safe," Vicky wrote on her Instagram Story. "Thank you to all the absolutely amazing and incredible fans for alerting me of so much. You are blessings. Thank you. Everyone is safe."

Alexander previously pleaded guilty in January to violating an order of protection and aggravated stalking against an unidentified woman, TMZ reported at the time. He was given 11 months and 29 days of probation.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding Britney Spears and Sam Asghari | Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Spears' wedding eventually went off without a hitch, and she and Asghari, 28, said "I do" before an audience of about 60 guests, including stars like Madonna and Paris Hilton.

"Britney walked herself down the aisle. She looked absolutely stunning in her main dress," a source told PEOPLE. "She cried happy tears at some moments."