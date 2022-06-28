Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander to Face Trial for Felony Stalking Charge, Judge Rules

On Monday, Jason Alexander pleaded not guilty to all charges against him after being charged with breaking into Britney Spears' home on her wedding day

Britney Spears attends the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images for dcp); Jason Alexander, former husband of Britney Spears arrives at the West Coast opening of artist Russell Young's art auction held at Minotti Los Angeles, to benefit The Art of Elysium, a non-profit organization of artists, who dedicate their time and talent to help at risk and hospitalized children. (Photo by Chris Farina/Corbis via Getty Images)

Britney Spears' ex-husband is going to trial on a stalking felony and other charges for allegedly breaking into the singer's home just hours before her wedding to Sam Asghari.

Ventura County Judge David R. Worley ruled in a two-hour preliminary hearing on Monday that there is enough evidence against Jason Alexander to take the charges against him to trial, per the Associated Press.

Along with the stalking felony, Alexander, 40, has been charged with misdemeanor counts of trespassing and refusing to leave private property, vandalism, and battery, per his booking form with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. His bail is set at $100,000.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges, court records show.

Spears, 40, was previously granted a three-year restraining order against Alexander that orders him to stay at least 100 yards away from the "Circus" singer.

Also during the hearing, security guard Richard N. Eubeler testified that on Spears' wedding day, Alexander tried to bust through her bedroom door, which was locked, Rolling Stone reports.

"He started reaching into his right pocket," Eubeler alleged of Alexander after Spears' ex noticed her door wouldn't open. "I drew my weapon and held it to my chest."

Eubeler, who testified that Alexander was seen around Spears' home in late May and a day before her wedding, also recalled him allegedly yelling the singer's name as he was told to leave the property.

"F--- that, I'm going back the same way I came," Alexander said as he broke a handle to a door that Eubeler was holding shut with his foot, according to Eubeler, per Rolling Stone.

Eubeler saw Spears after Alexander was arrested and said the pop star was "very upset and wanted everybody to leave the property," according to Rolling Stone, adding that she left her home before coming back for her wedding.

The publication also reports that Ventura County detective Dylan Foley testified that Spears and Asghari left together "to try to calm down" after Alexander's arrest. Per the officer, Spears' agent Cade Hudson said she was "distraught, crying, shaking [and] panicked."

Sheriff's Deputy Jose Torres also took the stand and said that, after arriving at the scene, he found a "Gerber folding box cutter" on Alexander, per Rolling Stone.

Alexander's public defender Sandra Bisignani claimed her client didn't want to hurt Spears and told Judge Worley that "Mr. Alexander's intent was to talk to Britney, to check on her wellbeing, to make sure that this was what she really wanted, not to place her in fear," according to the publication.

Still, the judge determined trial was fitting for Alexander's charges. "It's been established that he appears to be a continuing threat given the efforts he went through to insert himself into this event," Judge Worley said, per Rolling Stone.

Worley also ruled for Alexander to stay behind bars, according to Page Six.

Alexander was present and wore a blue jail uniform with a green N95 mask, Rolling Stone reported. His next court date is set for July 12.