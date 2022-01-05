Spears unfollowed her sister Jamie Lynn on Instagram over the weekend, days after she called out her family on social media for the way she says they've treated her

Britney Spears Enjoys First Glass of Wine in '13 Years': 'That's Long Enough'

Britney Spears is enjoying a glass of vino.

On Wednesday, Spears, 40, shared a lengthy post on social media, detailing her enjoyment of life's pleasures since her conservatorship was terminated in November.

Addressing a video she shared on Instagram on Tuesday night where she dances along to Madonna's "Nobody's Perfect," Spears wrote she was simply "indulging."

"I'm sure it looks weird me dancing to @madonna so much 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️… I see it … it's like I'm not trying as much like I'm INDULGING," she wrote alongside a photo of a field of flowers. "Well that's exactly what her music does to me."

She then said she was finally able to enjoy a glass of wine after a long hiatus, writing, "I mean I had my first glass of red wine 🍷 last weekend !!! I've waited 13 years … that's long enough !!!"

In her caption, the "Piece of Me" singer also addressed some "hateful" comments she received on the dancing video.

"In a world where we all have the right to speak … drive … buy alcohol … party … have cash … I apologize for INDULGING in front of the masses … and dancing a touch slower !!! I mean what was I thinking 😂?? Nobody's perfect !!!" she wrote.

Adding, "Pss… Yes I read the comments and people are absolutely hateful 😒 ."

In November, following the termination of her conservatorship, the pop star shared that she spent the weekend celebrating her newfound "freedom" with a glass of champagne.

RELATED VIDEO: Britney Spears' 13-Year Conservatorship Ends Following Judge's Court Approval

"What an amazing weekend … I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time ☁️ !!! I actually got my first glass of champagne 🥂 at the most beautiful restaurant I've ever seen last night !!!!" she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I'm celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months !!!!!!!!!!!"

She added, "I mean after 13 years … I think I've waited long ENOUGH !!!!"

Following her conservatorship, Spears has been by prioritizing time with her sons, sources say. On Wednesday, a source close to the star shared with PEOPLE that Spears, "is making an effort to see her kids more, and Sam [Asghari] is also bonding with them."