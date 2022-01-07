The singer shared a pair of mirror selfies to social media wearing nothing but a pair of white stockings and a lace choker

Britney Spears Embraces Her 'Free Women Energy' with a Series of Nude Photos: 'Never Felt Better'

Britney Spears is a "Brave New Girl" — and celebrating the end of her conservatorship!

On Thursday, Spears, 40, shared a pair of mirror selfies to social media wearing nothing but a pair of white stockings and a lace choker.

"Free woman energy has never felt better," she captioned the Instagram selfies, with a pink heart and flower emoji covering her private parts.

In September, the "Toxic" singer shared a similar series of photos while on vacation with fiancé Sam Asghari after a hearing for her since-ended conservatorship.

That slideshow included several shots of herself posing naked next to an outdoor bathtub and she edited the images to cover her private parts with flower emojis. Other photos showed the pop star standing topless on the beach while covering her bare breasts with her hands.

This month, Spears celebrated her newfound freedom by enjoying her first glass of wine since a judge terminated the conservatorship in November.

On Wednesday the star addressed a video she shared on Instagram the previous evening where she danced along to Madonna's "Nobody's Perfect."

"I'm sure it looks weird me dancing to @madonna so much 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️… I see it … it's like I'm not trying as much like I'm INDULGING," she wrote alongside a photo of a field of flowers. "Well that's exactly what her music does to me."

She then said she was finally able to enjoy a glass of wine after a long hiatus, writing, "I mean I had my first glass of red wine 🍷 last weekend !!! I've waited 13 years … that's long enough !!!"

Following her conservatorship, Spears has been prioritizing time with her sons, sources say. On Wednesday, a source close to the star shared with PEOPLE that Spears, "is making an effort to see her kids more, and Sam is also bonding with them."

"Britney had a nice Christmas with Sam. She spent time with her boys too," the insider said of sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, adding that Spears is "focused on staying healthy for her boys."

Last month, the singer shared a video on Instagram, showing a truckload of birds being free from cages and flying into the air.