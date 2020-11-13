Previously Unreleased Britney Spears Song 'Swimming in the Stars' Drops amid Conservatorship Battle

The song is an unreleased track from the pop singer's 2016 album, Glory

Years after being recorded, a new Britney Spears single is now available.

Earlier this week, Urban Outfitters dropped the 38-year-old pop songstress' previously unreleased track "Swimming in the Stars" as a 12-inch vinyl exclusively on their website and at their retail stores.

The outlet reported that the "Toxic" singer's latest song — which is an unreleased track from Spears' 2016 album, Glory — will be available for purchase exclusively from Urban Outfitters before it heads to digital and streaming platforms two weeks later.

Fans can order the vinyl now for a retail price of $16.98, but the single won't ship out until early next year on Jan. 15.

Image zoom "Swimming in the Stars" | Credit: Sony Music

News of Spears' latest release comes shortly after a new court hearing in the case of the pop star's conservatorship, which allows her father, Jamie Spears, to control various parts of her career and personal life.

Earlier this week, a judge declined to suspend Spears' father from his role in her conservatorship. The judge, however, said she'd consider future petitions for his suspension or removal, multiple outlets reported.

A source close to Spears previously told PEOPLE that the singer has "had issues" with her father, 68, for "a long time" and that the two have not spoken in over a year.

"She feels like he has no respect for her wishes. It's a sad situation," the source said. "Jamie has always had a tendency to shut down Britney's requests without any discussion."

Spears' lawyer, Samuel Ingham, echoed the source's sentiments, and told the judge, "My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father," according to several outlets including the Associated Press. "She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career."

Vivian Lee Thoreen, one of Jamie's attorneys, refuted the claim as hearsay, according to the AP.