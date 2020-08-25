"She needs to be surrounded by people who look out for her," a source close to Britney Spears tells PEOPLE in this week's issue

Britney Spears 'Dreams About the Conservatorship Ending' But It's 'Not Realistic,' Says Source

Britney Spears is feeling "Overprotected" under her more-than-decade long conservatorship, which was recently extended on Aug. 19 to Feb. 1, 2021.

"Britney still wants the conservatorship to end at some point," a source close to the pop star says in this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday. "But more urgently right now she doesn't want her dad to regain the sole conservator role."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Last week, a court filing revealed that Britney, 38, is "strongly opposed" to having her father, Jamie — who temporarily stepped down as her sole conservator last year amid health issues — continue in the role.

"Jamie is very old school," says the source. "He treats Britney like a child."

In 2008, Britney was first placed under the conservatorship after several public mental breakdowns. Since then, the courts have continued to rule that she’s not capable of making decisions about her finances and health care, which Jamie, 68, has overseen.

Image zoom Britney Spears, Sam Asghari twitter

Instead of Jamie, Britney — who said that she "does not want to perform at this time" — "strongly prefers" that Jodi Montgomery, the licensed conservator who took over her father's post in September, "continue in that role as [she] has done for nearly a year," according to the court filing.

"Britney wants someone who is respectful and considerate to be in charge of her conservatorship," the source says. "Someone from the outside who is not her family. Someone who will treat her like an adult and listen to her. She will never have this relationship with Jamie."

Last year, Britney and Jamie's relationship was further complicated after her ex-husband Kevin Federline, 42, accused Jamie of physically abusing their son Sean Preston, 14, after an alleged altercation. (After an investigation, Jamie wasn’t charged.)

“She is very disappointed in the drama that he caused with her boys,” the source says of Britney, who also shares 13-year-old son Jayden James with her ex.

Image zoom Britney Spears with sons Sean and Jayden Britney Spears/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Britney Spears Admits She Got 'Carried Away' with Henna in Bikini Photo

Still, Jamie has maintained he has only Britney’s best interests in mind.

"I love my daughter," he told Page Six earlier this month. "I love all my kids. But this is our business. It's private."

As she continues working on her mental health amid her latest court battle with her father, the source says, Britney — who sought treatment at a wellness facility in April 2019 — is leaning on loved ones, including her mom, Lynne, 65, and her boyfriend of nearly four years, model Sam Asghari, 26.

"She dreams about the conservatorship ending, but this doesn't seem realistic," says the source. "She needs to be surrounded by people who look out for her."