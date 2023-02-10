Britney Spears Says She's 'Doing the Best I Can' After Conservatorship as Concern Grows Among Inner Circle

Britney Spears is speaking out.

The pop star, 41, shared a post to Instagram on Thursday reminding fans that she's "doing the best [she] can" in the wake of her controversial conservatorship, which ended in 2021 after 13 years.

The post — which she shared alongside a quote that read, "A state of gratitude will shift you to a higher frequency" — came the same day multiple sources told PEOPLE that those in Spears' inner circle have grown worried for the star amid a difficult time in her life.

"Again [I'm] doing the best I can !!! Again, the conservatorship has been over for almost a year …" she captioned the post.

The "Hold Me Closer" singer went on to say that it is no longer "2007," and that she is currently happy at home, making her "first homemade lasagna" and lighting up the fireplace in her living room.

Britney Spears. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Those close to Spears had an intervention planned for the star, but it was canceled at the last minute, multiple sources told PEOPLE. She did, however, meet with a doctor on Wednesday night — and while the meeting went well, the next steps are unclear, said an insider.

"Britney has been acting increasingly erratically and those around her have grown more concerned," a source told PEOPLE. "She is often up all night, sleeps during [the] day and has a lot of anger."

Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, confirmed that the intervention "did not occur" in a statement shared with Access Hollywood, and reiterated that the star — whom he married in June — continues to do things her way.

"My wife is in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless of circumstances," the actor and fitness trainer, 28, said.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty

An insider in Spears' circle told PEOPLE that Asghari "is being as supportive as possible" as things behind the scenes get "very difficult" and "absolutely chaotic" amid efforts to get the star to seek help.

"Everyone had hoped Britney could be convinced to seek treatment before things got any worse but they knew it wouldn't be easy," the source said. "She's been going through a lot and has been increasingly combative."

In the year since Spears' conservatorship was terminated, she has regularly used social media to vent her frustrations with the "trauma" of the order, under which she was placed in 2008 following a public mental health crisis.

The concern from those close to her follows growing concern from the public, too, which culminated last month in a welfare check from local police.

Spears eventually addressed the welfare check in a Twitter statement in which she said she felt "gaslit and bullied" by the incident, and asked fans to "respect my privacy moving forward."