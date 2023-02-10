Britney Spears Says She's 'Doing the Best I Can' After Conservatorship as Concern Grows Among Inner Circle

An intervention planned for Britney Spears was canceled at the last minute, PEOPLE confirmed

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on February 10, 2023 02:05 PM

Britney Spears is speaking out.

The pop star, 41, shared a post to Instagram on Thursday reminding fans that she's "doing the best [she] can" in the wake of her controversial conservatorship, which ended in 2021 after 13 years.

The post — which she shared alongside a quote that read, "A state of gratitude will shift you to a higher frequency" — came the same day multiple sources told PEOPLE that those in Spears' inner circle have grown worried for the star amid a difficult time in her life.

"Again [I'm] doing the best I can !!! Again, the conservatorship has been over for almost a year …" she captioned the post.

The "Hold Me Closer" singer went on to say that it is no longer "2007," and that she is currently happy at home, making her "first homemade lasagna" and lighting up the fireplace in her living room.

Britney Spears
Britney Spears. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Those close to Spears had an intervention planned for the star, but it was canceled at the last minute, multiple sources told PEOPLE. She did, however, meet with a doctor on Wednesday night — and while the meeting went well, the next steps are unclear, said an insider.

"Britney has been acting increasingly erratically and those around her have grown more concerned," a source told PEOPLE. "She is often up all night, sleeps during [the] day and has a lot of anger."

Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, confirmed that the intervention "did not occur" in a statement shared with Access Hollywood, and reiterated that the star — whom he married in June — continues to do things her way.

"My wife is in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless of circumstances," the actor and fitness trainer, 28, said.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty

An insider in Spears' circle told PEOPLE that Asghari "is being as supportive as possible" as things behind the scenes get "very difficult" and "absolutely chaotic" amid efforts to get the star to seek help.

"Everyone had hoped Britney could be convinced to seek treatment before things got any worse but they knew it wouldn't be easy," the source said. "She's been going through a lot and has been increasingly combative."

In the year since Spears' conservatorship was terminated, she has regularly used social media to vent her frustrations with the "trauma" of the order, under which she was placed in 2008 following a public mental health crisis.

The concern from those close to her follows growing concern from the public, too, which culminated last month in a welfare check from local police.

Spears eventually addressed the welfare check in a Twitter statement in which she said she felt "gaslit and bullied" by the incident, and asked fans to "respect my privacy moving forward."

Related Articles
Britney Spears
Britney Spears' Inner Circle Has 'Grown More Concerned' for Her as Plans for Intervention Stall: Sources
Britney Spears
Britney Spears Asks Fans to 'Respect' Her Privacy After Calls to Police Prompt Welfare Check
britney and jamie spears
Jamie Spears Says He Doesn't Think Britney Would 'Be Alive' Without Conservatorship: 'A Great Tool'
Britney Spears attends the 4th Hollywood Beauty Awards at Avalon Hollywood on February 25, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic); Jamie Lynn Spears attends the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Britney Spears Posts Tribute to Sister Jamie Lynn Spears on Her Birthday Following Public Feud
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Britney Spears arrives at the Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Britney Spears Reflects on Conservatorship in Lengthy Video: 'I Felt Like My Family Threw Me Away'
Sam Asghari Says Britney Spears' 'Humbleness' First Attracted Him to Her: 'a Beautiful Soul'
Sam Asghari Says Britney Spears' 'Humbleness' First Attracted Him to Her: A 'Beautiful Soul'
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Set to Marry in Intimate Wedding on Thursday
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Set to Marry in Intimate Wedding on Thursday: Sources
britney spears wedding
They're Married! Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Share First Photos from Their Wedding Day
Britney Spears; Sam Asghari
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Say They 'Lost Our Miracle Baby' After Announcing Pregnancy
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding
Britney Spears Had a 'Panic Attack' Before Wedding to Sam Asghari but Says It Was 'Spectacular'
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 12: Honoree Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD)
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Are Married! All the Details
Britney Spears Sam
Britney Spears Is 'So Excited' About Wedding to Sam Asghari and 'Wants It to Be Perfect': Source
Britney Spears
Britney Spears Says She Has to 'Model' Her Clothes 'Now Before I Really Start Showing'
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari
Sam Asghari Opens Up About His Marriage to Britney Spears: 'The Husband Thing Hasn't Hit Me'
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari
Britney Spears 'Loves Her New House,' Says Source: 'She Wanted a Fresh Start with Sam'
britney spears
Britney Spears' Sons Preston and Jayden Won't Be at Wedding but Are 'Happy' for Her: Lawyer