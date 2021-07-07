A source close to the situation tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that the pop superstar — who wants her conservatorship to end without a mental health evaluation — feels that her doctors "failed her" in the past

Britney Spears Doesn't Want Mental Health Evaluation 'Because She Doesn't Have Trust' for Her Doctors: Source

In the two weeks since Britney Spears' explosive June 23 court testimony, there's been one ever-present question on everyone's mind: When will her lawyer Sam Ingham file a petition to start the process of potentially ending her conservatorship?

A source close to the situation tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday, that the pop superstar, 39, has yet to take that step because she is concerned about the mental health evaluation typically required. In court, Britney made it clear that she would like her conservatorship to end without one.

"She doesn't have much trust for the doctors that she has worked with so far," the source says of Britney, who has never revealed a mental health diagnosis and whose medical records are sealed. "She feels like they have failed her."

Days after the hearing, Britney's personal conservator Jodi Montgomery and her father, Jamie Spears, 69, clashed over who's to blame for the allegations the singer made in court, including that she was forced to perform, use birth control and in 2019 get mental health treatment.

On June 30, Jamie requested an investigation into Britney's claims and blamed Montgomery — who was appointed temporary conservator of Britney's person in 2019 after Jamie stepped down due to his own health issues — for his daughter's "suffering." (Jamie is still a conservator of Britney's estate. Bessemer Trust, a private fiduciary firm, was permitted to resign as co-conservator on July 2.)

Montgomery's attorney hit back with a statement hours after his court filing, saying: "Practically speaking, since everything costs money, no expenditures can happen without going through Mr. Spears."

While longtime members of Britney's team have resigned from their positions in the days since her testimony, including Bessemer Trust and her manager Larry Rudolph, Montgomery's attorney revealed on Tuesday that she "has no plans to step down" from her role as conservator. (Also on Tuesday, TMZ reported that Ingham, who has represented Britney since she was first placed under a conservatorship in 2008, planned to file documents imminently asking to be dismissed as her counsel.)

"She remains committed to steadfastly supporting Ms. Spears in every way she can within the scope of her duties as a conservator of the person," Montgomery's lawyer Lauriann Wright told PEOPLE in a statement. "Ms. Spears as recently as yesterday has asked Ms. Montgomery to continue to serve. Ms. Montgomery will continue to serve as a conservator for as long as Ms. Spears and the Court desire her to do so."

The various parties will next appear in court on July 14 for a formal hearing requested by Jamie — who multiple sources say currently has no contact with Britney — to review her allegations.

"Britney is following everything closely," says a Spears family source, who adds that her boyfriend, model Sam Asghari, "continues to be her rock. She is hopeful that there will be huge changes."