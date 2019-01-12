“Oh baby, baby” — Britney Spears is celebrating a big milestone!

On Saturday, the pop star, 37, marked the 20th anniversary of her debut album, ...Baby One More Time, with a touching Instagram post.

“Can you believe that this album was released 20 years ago today??!! I can’t,” she wrote, captioning a photo of the LP’s iconic artwork.

“It’s definitely been the journey of a lifetime, full of ups and downs, but I’m grateful for every single moment of it all,” Spears continued. “Getting to know you all over the years has been such an incredible experience, and has made this all worth it. Thank you for your support from 20 years ago, all the way to today. I am blessed ❤️.”

She added, “#20yearsofbritney.”

…Baby One More Time was released on Jan, 12, 1999. The record — which launched five singles, including the title song and “Sometimes,” “(You Drive Me) Crazy,” “Born to Make You Happy,” and “From the Bottom of My Broken Heart” — debuted atop the Billboard 200. According to the singer’s website, it eventually sold 32 million copies, becoming her most commercially successful album to date.

Back in October, Spears also marked the 20th anniversary of the song “…Baby One More Time” in an emotional tweet.

“It’s hard to put into words what today means to me…” she wrote. “20 years ago, the world heard my music for the very first time! So much has happened since then…”

“But what I really want to say is thank you to my amazing fans who have been there for me since day 1…” she continued.

Added Spears in a separate tweet: “Your support over the years has meant the absolute world to me!! Love you all!”

The singer also shared a video paying tribute to the iconic tune. The short clip features footage of Spears rehearsing for the music video, as well as her on set during the shoot and in interviews before the song had fans hitting repeat and dialing TRL.

Little did Spears know at the time, “…Baby One More Time” would skyrocket her to stardom.

After hearing a demo of the song, written by Max Martin, in New York, Spears agreed to go to Sweden to record the track, as well as a handful of the album’s other songs.

Although she was a relatively unknown singer at the time of its release, the song became a No. 1 smash.

“The whole song is about the stress that we all go through as teens,” Spears told The Guardian in August, explaining that while she always “knew it was a great song,” she had no idea how important it would end up being for her career.

“It was different and I loved it, [but] I don’t think you can anticipate how a song is going to be received,” she remarked.

Asked to weigh in on how she feels about the song now, Spears told The Guardian that she couldn’t believe so much time had passed. “Wow, that went quick. It was such a fun and crazy time,” the singer remarked. “It was a bit of a blur.”

Spears was expected to kick off her new Las Vegas show, Domination, in February, but she announced earlier this month that she would be halting all projects — including an upcoming album — as she supports her father Jamie Spears, 66, after he suffered a “life-threatening” colon rupture from which he is expected to recover.

She tweeted in part, “It’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make. I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family. We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me.”