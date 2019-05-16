Britney Spears Dances to Michael Jackson's 'Scream' After Manager Comments About Her Work Status

Britney Spears might currently be taking a break from the stage, but that doesn’t mean that she has stopped performing altogether.

On Thursday, the pop star posted an Instagram video of herself dancing to the intro of Michael and Janet Jackson’s 1995 duet “Scream.” The clip features the caption “Me and Michael.”

Dressed in a yellow sports bra and checkered shorts, Spears, 37, does some of her signature twists and turns in what looks to be the gym of her home with the track playing in the background. Of note, “Scream” was Michael’s first release after being accused of child sexual abuse in 1993, and is largely believed to be a response to the tabloid media’s relentless coverage of him.

Fans were quick to point out that the video Spears posted might be old footage since she wore the same outfit and yellow sweatband on her wrist in a workout video that she had posted on Instagram on March 15, 2018.

Just a day before posting the new dancing video, Spears’ longtime manager Larry Rudolph told TMZ that Spears may “possibly never” perform again. In a statement to PEOPLE on Thursday, though, he clarified his comments.

“Other media sources seem to be picking up my quotes to TMZ as implying that Britney will never work again. That’s not what I said,” Rudolph, 55, said. “I simply said that the Vegas residency is now officially off and that she hasn’t called me in months to talk about doing anything so I’m not sure if or when she will ever want to work again. It’s that simple.”

Rudolph also underscored that his role in Spears’ life is to be her manager in the statement: “She calls me if and when she wants to work. Other than that I’m not involved in anything else. Not the conservatorship, not her medical treatment, not her kids. Nothing else.”

In the comments section of Spears’ video, some fans referenced Rudolph’s comments, with one user writing: “People saying you’ll never perform again are hilarious. You are a born performer, that has tons of talent. Can’t wait to see what the future holds for you!”

Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, 25, also made clear his support by commenting, “Moves better than MJ.”

In January, Spears — who is mom to Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12 (with ex Kevin Federline) — canceled her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency before seeking treatment at an all-encompassing wellness facility, which she left in April after a month.

As PEOPLE previously reported, Spears’s medication had lost some efficacy over time; she took a break from work and sought treatment as she struggled to cope after her father Jamie suffered a life-threatening colon rupture last fall.

“As the person who guides her career — based on the information I and all of the professionals who work with her are being told on a need-to-know basis — from what I have gathered it’s clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the near future and possibly never again,” Rudolph told TMZ on Wednesday. “It was the perfect storm. We had to pull her show because her meds stopped working and she was distraught over her dad’s illness.”

On Wednesday, The Blast reported that the judge in Spears’s conservatorship ordered a probate court investigator to look into her case, including her team. There will be a report filed prior to Spears’s next hearing on Sept. 18.

“I don’t want her to work again ’til she’s ready physically, mentally and passionately. If that time never comes again it will never come again,” Rudolph told TMZ. “I have no desire or ability to make her work again. I am only here for her when she wants to work. And, if she ever does want to work again, I’m here to tell her if it’s a good idea or a bad idea.”

Since Spears left treatment, her mother Lynne filed a legal motion to be kept informed of all matters pertaining to the singer’s conservatorship. Lynne was also present at a conservatorship hearing last Friday when a judge ordered a 730 evaluation.

It is unclear whether the examination — which is often used to assess custodial parents’ fitness in divorce cases — relates to Jamie and Lynne’s involvement in Spears’s life or to some other matter.

“Britney is still adjusting to medications. It’s a difficult situation for her and Lynne is in L.A. to help. Lynne wants to be more involved in Britney’s care because she is her mom,” a Spears family source told PEOPLE last week. “If there is something more they can do for Britney, Lynne wants to make sure Britney gets that help.”