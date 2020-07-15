"I know I should [put] makeup on and brush my hair but I just wanna dance," wrote Britney Spears on Instagram before showing off more choreography to a Billie Eilish song

Britney Spears Dances to Rihanna’s ‘Never Ending’: ‘I Feel Like I’m Flying with This Song’

Britney Spears is feeling the rhythm, thanks to some fellow artists.

On Tuesday, the "Toxic" pop star, 38, posted clips from a recent at-home dance session, sharing a glimpse at some interpretive choreography with her Instagram followers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For the one-woman living room show, Spears wore pink shorts with black polka dots and a white top styled over a bright green sports bra.

The first track Spears got moving to was Billie Eilish's "Bury a Friend," with the blonde artist dramatically moving to the beat, pounding her chest at one point and thrusting her hips as she moves back and forth in the camera frame.

"Need I say more ..... Billie 🤓🤓⭐️ !!!!!" she captioned the clip, adding, "I know ..... I should makeup on and brush my hair but I just wanna dance 💃 !!!!! @billieeilish"

Next, the artist posted a spirited routine she made for Rihanna's 2016 track, "Never Ending" — which Spears said is her favorite from Rihanna's album, Anti. She danced and twirled along to the song, writing that she felt like she was "flying."

"Rihanna …… your music makes me FEEL like I’ve never felt before 💕⭐️🎀🌸🌸😉 !!!! 'Never Ending' is my favorite song off of the ANTI album ….." wrote Spears. "I feel like I’m flying with this song 💃🏼 …… thank you 💋💋💋 !!!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

In June 2019, Spears — who often posts impromptu dance sessions and in-home runway shows — danced along to another Eilish song on Instagram. Taking on the hit tune "Bad Guy," Spears designated herself a fan of the 18-year-old Grammy winner.

The song even went as far as to inspire Spears to use a stuffed snake as a dance prop, throwing it back to one of her most memorable performances with a live python at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.

“Great song !! It made me pick up another 🐍 @billieeilish,” Spears captioned the video at the time.

RELATED VIDEO: Dina Lohan Says Daughters Lindsay, Aliana Will Be Her Maids of Honor at Wedding: They're 'Angels'

Last week, Spears answered some fan questions in an Instagram video, revealing some of her favorite things, from her beloved cuisine (a good ol' fashioned chili hot dog!) to her go-to getaway destinations and her music tastes.

"My favorite song is 'Toxic' that I have done,” Spears said in the clip, referencing her 2003 hit. "And I have no idea what my favorite song in the whole world is."