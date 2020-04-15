Image zoom

Britney Spears is opening up about her ex Justin Timberlake — and having a dance session at the same time.

On Wednesday, Spears, 38, posted an Instagram video, which she dubbed “my version of Snapchat or TikTok,” dancing to Timberlake’s “Filthy.”

In the clip, Spears, who sported a white cropped top and white shorts, does a series of twirls and hip movements to the tune outside on her balcony.

“This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you’re supposed to do these days 😅😅😅💃!!!!!” Spears captioned the shot.

“As you can see I’m not really dancing folks… I’m just very bored,” Spears continued, in reference to practicing social distancing at her home.

Spears then went on to address her history with Timberlake, 39, whom she dated for three years before breaking up in 2002.

“PS I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago…. but hey the man is a genius!!!!” Spears said raving over her former beau.

“Great song JT!!!!! Psssss if you KNOW WHAT’S GOOD!!!!!” Spears wrote, adding a wink face, tongue out emoji.

Spears has long been rumored to be the inspiration for the track “Cry Me a River,” which Timberlake revealed he wrote in “two hours” in his book Hindsight: & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me.

“I’ve been scorned. I’ve been pissed off,” he explains. “I wrote ‘Cry Me a River’ in two hours. I didn’t plan on writing it,” Timberlake wrote in his book.

Timberlake has since moved on and married actress Jessica Biel in 2012. The couple share son Silas Randall, 5.

Spears shares sons Sean, 14, and Jayden James, 13, with ex-husband Kevin Federline. She is now dating Sam Asghari.

Amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Spears has shared videos of her social distancing activities.

Late last month, Spears turned her home into a personal runway as she modeled new spring looks at her home.

“Okay I guess I’m bored,” Spears captioned an Instagram video of herself striking a number of poses in an array of clothing options including an orange, one-shoulder drape-like dress.

“In my home for two weeks of quarantine and I’m modeling dresses I never knew I had!!!!” Spears wrote. “I tried to screen shot a picture but it didn’t work🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ I realized I had my hair in a pony tail and no shoes 😂😂😅 anyhow I got this cute video!!!”