Return of the Snake! Britney Spears Dances Around with a Stuffed Serpent to Billie Eilish

Add Britney Spears to the list of celebrity Billie Eilish fans!

The pop star posted a video to Instagram on Monday night of herself dancing to Eilish’s hit “Bad Guy.” The song even inspired Spears to use a stuffed snake as a prop, throwing it back to one of her most memorable performances. The video features Spears performing intricate choreography to Eilish’s track in a dimly lit foyer area.

“Great song !! It made me pick up another 🐍 @billieeilish,” Spears captioned the video.

Spears, 37, famously used a live python as a prop for her performance at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards as she sang “Slave 4 U.” The singer wowed fans when she brought out the serpent midway through the song, which has become one of her most iconic.

Spears appears to be in good spirits after a tumultuous few months, posting an Instagram video on Friday saying, “after therapy and being too serious it’s so nice to be silly!!!!!”

She has been dealing with both her father’s recovery from a life-threatening colon rupture in addition to focusing on her own health. In April, she sought treatment at a wellness facility. Sam Asghari, Spears’ boyfriend of two years, checked her out of the facility later that month, sources close to the situation previously told PEOPLE. She is now undergoing outpatient treatment.

Though Spears continues to cope with her father’s recovery and focus on her mental health, she has been out and about, and recently attended her 13-year-old son Sean Preston’s eighth-grade graduation.

“She was very happy to be a part of the graduation,” a source told PEOPLE last week. “Britney is always very proud of her boys when it comes to school. They take their school work very seriously.”

The source added that Spears’ ex, Kevin Federline, and his wife Victoria attended the ceremony as well. Spears and Federline also share son Jayden James, 12.

Over the weekend, Spears also expressed how “blessed” she feels to live in a beautiful area while on a bike ride with boyfriend Sam Asghari.

“I’m so blessed to have this in my neighborhood,” she captioned a photo of the couple aboard their bikes in front of a lush pond. “It feels like a piece of heaven!!!”