Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Asks to Step Down as Conservator After Alleged Altercation with Her Son

Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears may no longer be serving as the singer’s conservator — at least for the time being.

According to a source, Jamie “decided to temporarily step down” as her conservator after her ex-husband Kevin Federline filed a police report accusing him of physically abusing their 13-year-old son Sean.

“Jamie has to focus on his health. He was also told it’s best to step down temporarily because of the police report,” a source close to Spears tell PEOPLE. “Jamie seems stressed about it, and it’s not a situation that he wants to be in.”

According to TMZ, who first reported the news, Jamie filed legal documents to “temporarily relinquish the powers of conservatorship … due to personal health reasons” and asked for Jodi Montgomery, a woman he describes as Spears’ “care manager,” to be appointed as temporary conservator.

In 2008, a Los Angeles court named Jamie, 67, permanent conservator of Spears’ affairs. He was also named permanent co-conservator of her estate, along with an attorney, Andrew Wallet.

Late last year, Jamie was hospitalized after a life-threatening colon rupture, and Spears took a career break amid his health crisis to help care for her father. She also entered a wellness facility earlier this year to focus on her own mental health.

“Nothing will change in Britney’s life. Jamie will still get updates about Britney and Jamie will make sure that she is protected against people who want to take advantage of her,” says the source about the change in conservatorship. “[Her mom] Lynne will also be around if Britney needs her.”

On Aug. 24, Jamie reportedly “got very angry” with his grandson, and according to The Blast, broke down a door to reach the teen. “There was physical contact that made Sean scared and upset,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “Britney got upset as well and ended their visit with Jamie.”

The 37-year-old singer — who now shares about 10 percent of custody of her kids with ex-husband Kevin Federline — “can’t believe that her dad would jeopardize her relationship with her boys,” added the source. “Britney is always terrified that she will lose custody.”

A rep and a lawyer for Spears did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE. Jamie also did not respond to calls for comment.

The day after the alleged altercation, Federline, 41, filed a police report at the Ventura County Sherriff’s station with his lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan. “Kevin got extremely angry when he heard what happened,” says the source. “His reaction does seem appropriate.”

According to Kaplan’s testimony as recorded in the police report, Spears’ 12-year-old son Jayden was also present during Jamie and Sean’s fight.

“Britney did the right thing and removed the children and took them out of there,” Kaplan previously told PEOPLE, adding that Federline still wants his sons to have “continuing and meaningful contact with their mother.”

Spears’ sons were also recently granted a restraining order against their grandfather that was filed by Federline and Kaplan.

Kaplan confirmed to PEOPLE earlier on Tuesday that Spears and Federline came to a new child custody arrangement last week which gives Spears 10 percent of custodial rights and Federline 90 percent. Kaplan tells PEOPLE Spears’ visits are required to be supervised.