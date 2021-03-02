Jamie Spears' lawyer Vivian Lee Thoreen told CNN that while he's not "the perfect dad," he says "every single decision" is in Britney's best interest

Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Would 'Love Nothing More' Than for Her to 'Not Need' a Conservatorship

Jamie Spears hopes daughter Britney Spears' conservatorship can eventually end too.

Vivian Lee Thoreen, a lawyer for the popstar's father, spoke to CNN about Jamie's approach to the conservatorship and how "every single decision" he makes is in the 39-year-old singer's best interest.

"[Jamie] would love nothing more than to see Britney not need a conservatorship," Thoreen told CNN. "Whether or not there is an end to the conservatorship really depends on Britney. If she wants to end her conservatorship, she can file a petition to end it."

Image zoom Britney Spears and Jamie Spears | Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage; Shutterstock

"Jamie is not suggesting that he is the perfect dad or that he would receive any 'Father of the Year' award," she added. "Like any parent, he doesn't always see eye-to-eye on what Britney may want. But Jamie believes every single decision he has made has been in her best interest."

The new statements from Thoreen come just a week after she spoke to ABC News and said that the popstar's father, 68, "saved Britney's life."

To CNN, Thoreen explained that — after a judge ruled to appoint Bessemer Trust Company as co-conservator at an early February hearing — Jamie only wanted to have "equal power" with the new conservator.

Image zoom Britney Spears | Credit: Britney Spears/Instagram

"The court investigator also interviews everyone who is involved in the conservatorship, and they do a deep dive to really study the conservatorship to find out what's going on," Thoreen said. "And what I can tell you is every year the court has kept the conservatorship in place."

In the attorney's late February interview, she called Jamie a "fiercely loving, dedicated and loyal father who rescued his daughter from a life-threatening situation."