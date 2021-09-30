Britney Spears' Father Jamie Speaks Out After Conservatorship Suspension: 'Frankly, a Loss for Britney'

Jamie Spears was removed as his daughter Britney's estate conservator by an L.A. judge on Wednesday afternoon

After being removed from his role as Britney Spears' estate conservator, Jamie Spears is insisting he only has his daughter's best interest at heart.

Through a statement released by his attorney Vivian Thoreen on Thursday, Jamie, 69, expressed disappointment at the results of Wednesday's hearing, and detailed the "tremendous amount of daily worry and work" he endured over the last 13 years as her conservator.

"Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally. For 13 years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father," the statement read. "This started with agreeing to serve as her conservator when she voluntarily entered into the conservatorship. This included helping her revive her career and re-establish a relationship with her children. For anyone who has tried to help a family member dealing with mental health issues, they can appreciate the tremendous amount of daily worry and work this required."

Britney Spears has been under a conservatorship since 2008, when her erratic behavior culminated in two involuntary 5150 holds in a psychiatric hospital.

In the statement, Thoreen said that Jamie has been "biting his tongue and not responding to all the false, speculative, and unsubstantiated attacks on him by certain members of the public, media, or more recently, Britney's own attorney."

"These facts make the outcome of yesterday's hearing all the more disappointing, and frankly, a loss for Britney. Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney's estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer," the statement read, noting that it was Jamie who "took the initiative" to file the petition to terminate the conservatorship in the first place, and who asked to have it terminated again at Wednesday's hearing.

"Despite the suspension, Mr. Spears will continue to look out for the best interests of his daughter and work in good faith towards a positive resolution of all matters," Thoreen concluded.

One week after the pop star's attorney Mathew Rosengart asked the court to suspend Jamie, Judge Brenda Penny agreed to do so during a conservatorship court hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

The judge also approved Rosengart's request to appoint John Zabel as temporary conservator until Dec. 31.

"[This decision is] in the best interest of the conservatee, which is my goal," Penny said in court.

Rosengart appeared in court and passionately accused Jamie of being "cruel" and "abusive" towards his daughter, 39. He added that his client "wants," "needs" and "deserves an orderly transition."

The judge's decision came after Thoreen pushed for immediate termination of the conservatorship rather than Jamie's suspension.

Thoreen had previously questioned Zabel's experience and abilities, filing court documents earlier this week claiming that he is "not a licensed professional fiduciary."

Rosengart hit back in a subsequent filing, arguing that Zabel is a "highly-esteemed, nationally-recognized award-winning CPA with an impeccable record of serving in positions of trust.

Jodi Montgomery, Britney's longtime care manager, remains her personal conservator, a role she assumed temporarily in September 2019 after Jamie stepped down.

In court on Wednesday, Thoreen insisted that Jamie has made all decisions in his daughter's "best interest."